Liberia: Chief Justice Gbeisay Declares War On Corruption in Judiciary

Margibi County — The Chief Justice of Liberia, His Honor Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Sr., has vowed to combat corruption within the judiciary system of Liberia as he announced the establishment of a new body called "the Judicial Monitoring, Evaluation, and Accountability Division" under the Judiciary.

Speaking on Monday, November 10, 2025 at the formal opening of the November Term of Court at the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Kakata City, Margibi County, Chief Justice Gbeisay also announced the appointment of Cllr. Micheal Korkpor as head of the newly created division.

Chief Justice Gbeisay explained that the Judicial Monitoring, Evaluation and Accountability Division is tasked with ensuring the effective and efficient functioning of the judiciary.

He disclosed that the new division has been empowered to visit all courts across Liberia--with or without prior notice to judicial actors--to observe adherence to judicial procedures, inspect judges' chambers, review rulings and records, and, when necessary, take photographs for documentation purposes.

According to the Chief Justice, information or findings from the division will be used to evaluate and when necessary, penalize judges and other judicial employees.

"Information that will come to us will help us determine whether our judges are performing. We will be in the position to grade them. The judiciary employs you to work, and we will make sure that you are at work. We promise you!" Chief Justice Gbeisay vowed.

He continued: "No more will judges come to work at any time and leave at any time. That is not going to work anymore!"

Justice Gbeisay emphasized that all judges are required to report to work at 9:00 a.m. and leave at 4:00 p.m. warning that, "Violators will face penalties. It will not be business as usual."

The Chief Justice further argued that the notion of that courts closing in Liberia is incorrect, noting that courts should remain open even during emergencies to ensure that citizens' rights are protected and that justice remains accessible.

"The court does not close, even in emergency situations. It remains open so that when people's rights are abused, they can go to court for redress," he maintained.