Nigeria: Soludo, Deputy Receive Certificate of Return From Electoral Commission

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has perfected the final conduct of Anambra state governorship election held on Saturday, November 8, 2025 with the presentation of certificates of return to the winners.

Supervising INEC's National Commissioner in charge of the governorship election, Chief Kenneth Ikeagu presented the certificate of return to the incumbent state governor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the election, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and his deputy governor, who was also his running-mate, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, at the state headquarters of the INEC yesterday.

According to the results of the governorship election declared by the returning officer and Vice-chancellor of the University of Benin, Edo state, Prof Edoba Omoregie, in the early hours of Sunday - just a day after the polls - Soludo polled a total of 422, 664 votes out of the total 598,229 accredited voters, following distantly by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu who scored a total of 99, 445 votes, with his Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate, Sir Paul Chukwuma placing third position with a total of 37, 753 votes.

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Chief George Muoghalu took fourth position with a total of 10, 576 votes with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Mr. John Chuma Nwosu securing a total of 8,204 votes to place fifth position.

Presenting the certificate Ikeagu stated "Section 72 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022 mandates the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue a certificate of return within 14 days to every candidate who has been duly returned by the returning officer under the Act.

"In compliance with this statutory provision, I have the honour and privilege, in my capacity as the Supervising National Electoral Commissioner of the Anambra State governorship election, to present the certificates of return to the Governor and the Deputy Governor-elect, who emerged victorious in the just-concluded governorship election", the supervising INEC National Commissioner in charge of the governorship election stated further.

The governor and his deputy were accompanied to the state INEC headquarters by their wives.