Nigeria: Senior Advocate, Retired General Call for Overhaul of Nigeria's Security Policies

Prof. Yusuf Ali (SAN) and retired Major General James Ataguba on Tuesday called on the federal government to overhaul Nigeria's security policies by adopting a people-centred approach that prioritises human dignity and protects vulnerable communities.

They both argued that current security policies are not safeguarding citizens; instead, they are exacerbating human suffering and creating new categories of victims among the country's most vulnerable populations.

The senior lawyer and the retired general were speakers at the Gavel International Annual Lecture in Lagos, which focused on "The Impact of National Security Policies on Vulnerable Populations: A Human Rights Perspective."

In his keynote address at the event, Prof. Ali stated that women, children, and internally displaced persons (IDPs) have become unintended victims of the government's attempts to combat terrorism, banditry, and separatist movements.

He asserted that, "The reality is that many of our security measures have turned citizens into victims. We have created a system where the very people we are supposed to protect find themselves displaced, detained, or deprived of their dignity under the guise of national security.

"True security cannot be achieved by force alone. It requires the protection of rights, economic empowerment, and the strengthening of democratic institutions. Where the state fails to uphold the rule of law or meet basic needs, insecurity will persist regardless of the number of guns or troops deployed."

Highlighting the humanitarian crises in the North-East and Middle Belt, the senior advocate noted that millions of displaced Nigerians now endure dehumanising conditions, facing hunger, disease, and abuse.

He warned that the lack of accountability in security operations has led to impunity among armed forces and police units, further eroding public trust.

Ali criticised the provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022, particularly those permitting prolonged detention without trial, stating that they contradict both the spirit of the Constitution and international conventions to which Nigeria is a signatory.

"Laws designed to combat terrorism should not become instruments of terror themselves," he cautioned. "We cannot detain people indefinitely or silence dissent in the name of protecting the state. The Constitution is meant to uphold rights in both times of peace and crisis."

On his part, retired Major General Ataguba stated that insecurity will persist unless Nigeria addresses poverty, unemployment, and institutional decay.

He said, "Even if Boko Haram is defeated today, another group will emerge tomorrow because the root causes remain unaddressed. "We must overhaul our institutions, enforce laws consistently, and reform the justice system so that punishment is swift and certain."

The retired army General also lamented the erosion of justice and accountability throughout the political landscape, noting that widespread impunity has emboldened criminality.

Ataguba also criticised the excessive deployment of the military for internal security purposes, stating that the army has been stretched beyond its constitutional role.

Earlier, the founder of Gavel International, Mustapha Ogunsakin, stated that the lecture was conceived to draw urgent attention to the worsening security crisis and the government's constitutional duty to protect its citizens.