Nigeria: DJ Crowd Kontroller to Headline Fashion Rave 2025 in Lagos

Fashions Finest has officially unveiled Fashion Rave 2025, the African fashion party that will elevate Lagos' creative scene to new heights. International Afrobeats DJ Crowd Kontroller will headline the event.

Fashion Rave 2025, scheduled for 22 November at Muri Okunola Park, Lagos, is expected to bring together the best of fashion, music, and culture in one electrifying experience.

This year's edition is designed to bridge the gap between runway and rhythm, uniting fashion lovers, music enthusiasts, and culture tastemakers in a space that celebrates creativity in its purest form.

With Lagos' creative scene gaining international recognition, Fashion Rave stands as a bold statement about where the culture is headed, where fashion houses, DJs, and cultural innovators collaborate to create experiences reflecting Africa's growing creative power.

Organised by Fashions Finest Africa, the powerhouse team behind July's groundbreaking fashion showcase Epic Show 2025, Fashion Rave is a statement that captures the growing energy of a generation that expresses identity through rhythm, style, and storytelling.

Among the entertainers that will headline the event is international Afrobeats DJ, Crowd Kontroller, known for his magnetic stage presence and genre-bending sound that connects audiences across continents.

DJ Crowd Kontroller promised to set the tone for the night with his performance, which was defined by rhythm, style, and unapologetic self-expression at the event.

"Fashion and music have always shared the same DNA, expression, emotion, and rhythm. Fashion Rave is that perfect meeting point. I'm excited to bring my sound to this stage and be part of a night that will redefine what post-fashion week celebrations can look like," Crowd Kontroller added.

Also, commenting on the fashion event, FFA founder, Sola Oyebade, popularly known as 'Mr Mahogany', said Fashion Rave will be a trajectory that tells the transformation of African fashion, music, and culture.

"Fashion Rave represents the next chapter for Lagos' creative scene. It's more than a party, it's an evolution of how fashion, music, and culture come together to tell Africa's story in a contemporary, energetic, and unforgettable way," Mr Oyebade.

According to the organisers, the guests can expect a world-class experience complete with dynamic performances, immersive fashion moments, celebrity appearances, and curated visuals that capture the pulse of Lagos.

They stated that tickets to the event will be available to guests from the N7,500 regular tickets, which are open-access party lovers, to N150,000 VIP tables for four and N700,000 VVIP cabanas for those seeking premium exclusivity.

The organisers added that the event promises an atmosphere tailored for every tier of Lagos' vibrant crowd. Fashion Rave 2025 will also highlight Lagos' growing cultural ecosystem, featuring designers, stylists, renowned DJs, hype men, and lifestyle curators shaping the city's creative identity.

With Fashion's Finest Africa's track record of spotlighting African talent and Must Blow Entertainment's expertise in experiential nightlife, the event is positioned to become an annual cultural highlight on the continent's fashion calendar.

Fashion lovers, music enthusiasts, and experience seekers are encouraged to secure their tickets early as anticipation builds for what is already being called the most talked-about event of the season.