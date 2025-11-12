Liberia/Guinea: Dortmund's Guirassy, Skipper Dorley Ruled Out of Guinea-Liberia Friendly

Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy has been ruled out of Guinea's international friendly against Liberia on November 15, 2025, in Morocco, according to German outlet Ruhr Nachrichten.

The Guinean Football Federation has confirmed the fixture but has yet to clarify Guirassy's official status. Guinea had initially been scheduled to face Togo, but the Lone Stars of Liberia stepped in after Togo withdrew from the November international window.

Guirassy reportedly picked up a minor injury during the October international break and has struggled for form since. In Dortmund's 1-1 draw with Hamburg last weekend, the 29-year-old managed just two touches inside the opposition box -- well below expectations for a player of his calibre.

Guinea finished fourth in Group G of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, collecting 15 points from 10 matches (four wins, three draws, and three losses).

Liberia, meanwhile, placed third in Group H with the same number of points. The team will also be without captain Oscar Murphy Dorley, who has missed Slavia Prague's last two matches due to illness and is unlikely to recover in time for the November window.

Under coach Thomas Kojo, Liberia is on a three-match unbeaten streak -- drawing 2-2 away to Malawi, defeating Namibia 3-1 at home, and holding Equatorial Guinea to a 1-1 draw in their final group game.

Kojo has named a 20-man squad for the friendly, including nine overseas-based and 11 home-based players.

Squad list:

Goalkeepers: Tommy Songo, Junior D. Yeanaye

Defenders: Prince Balde, Emmanuel Fully, Kemoh Kamara, Josephus Mantor, Nelson Laomie, Philip Tarnue, Meschach Greene

Midfielders: Solomon Tweh, Yaya Bility, Kindness Cole, Jegbay Konneh

Forwards: Edward Ledlum, Daniel Toe, Ayouba Kosiah, Sulahmana Bah, Emmanuel Flomo, Bryant Farkarlum, Chauncy B. Freeman

Speaking on PUNCH FM over the weekend, Liberia Football Association (LFA) President Mustapha Raji confirmed that the LFA Executive Committee had finalized negotiations with Africa TMS Sports, a travel agency that will provide flight tickets on credit.

Raji mentioned that discussions are ongoing with players about appearance fees, noting that the delegation size will be reduced due to financial constraints. "We have begun negotiations with Africa TMS Sports, who will provide us tickets on credit, and we will develop a payment plan to repay them," Raji said. "We are also in talks with the players regarding their appearance fees."

Raji emphasized that the LFA had done everything possible to ensure Liberia's participation in the November window, describing it as the last international engagement of 2025. "Mind you, this is the only window we have. If we don't play in November, Liberia won't be in action again until March," he noted.

He also announced that Liberia's U-17 national team will play against their Moroccan counterparts in a friendly match, with the Moroccan Football Federation covering accommodation, transportation, and meals.