Nigeria: World Cup Qualifiers - Peter Obi Slams Govt Over Unpaid Super Eagles Allowances

12 November 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the federal government over the reported boycott of training by the Super Eagles ahead of Thursday's crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon.

Obi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, expressed disappointment that players representing Nigeria were being owed allowances despite their consistent service to the nation.

"It is truly unfortunate that our Super Eagles who consistently give their best in representing our dear nation, are being owed their allowances," he wrote.

"We always seem to find money to waste on needless lavish spending and political patronage, yet we cannot pay those who patriotically raise our flag, bring us pride, and serve with dedication. That is what is found in a now disgraced country."

The former Anambra governor described the situation as shameful, saying it sends the wrong signal to young Nigerians that "hard work and service are not rewarded."

He urged the authorities to promptly resolve the issue and ensure that athletes are treated with dignity and respect.

"When those who serve their country are not treated with dignity, it sends the wrong message to our youth. Those who represent Nigeria deserve to be paid promptly and treated with respect. We must do better," Obi added.

Nigeria's preparations for the playoff suffered a major setback on Tuesday when the entire squad, including backroom staff, refused to train in Rabat, Morocco, over unpaid allowances and bonuses.

The protest, according to reports was linked to unresolved financial issues with football authorities.

The standoff comes just two days before Nigeria faces Gabon in the semi-final of the Africa World Cup Playoff Tournament at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat -- a match seen as crucial to the Super Eagles' qualification hopes for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

