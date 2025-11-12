Liberia: Senate Probes Liberia Broadcasting System Management Over Alleged Betting Deal

Capitol Hill — Bomi County Senator Edwin Snowe has raised alarm over the alleged establishment of a gambling center within the premises of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), the state-owned radio and television network located in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

In a communication to the Plenary of the Liberian Senate on Tuesday, November 11, Senator Snowe disclosed that he has received credible reports indicating that LBS management has entered into an agreement with Blue Star Hi-Tech Liberia Limited, a gambling company operating in Liberia, to set up a betting center on the institution's premises.

The Senator described the reported arrangement as morally troubling and institutionally damaging, noting that the LBS--funded by taxpayers and mandated to inform, educate, and entertain the public--should not be associated with gambling activities that risk undermining its ethical and social responsibilities.

"In view of the sensitivity of this matter and the need to safeguard the integrity of the Liberia Broadcasting System, I respectfully request that Plenary mandates the Senate Committee on Information, Broadcasting, and Cultural Affairs to conduct a full-scale investigation into the alleged agreement between LBS and the said gambling company," Senator Snowe stated.

He warned that if the allegation proves true, it would represent a serious breach of public trust and raise ethical questions about the leadership of a government institution that serves as the official voice of the state.

He said LBS is a platform that shapes public perception and national consciousness. Allowing a gambling operation within its compound sends the wrong message, particularly to young people, and compromises the moral standing of an institution that should embody national values.

The lawmaker cautioned that permitting such a deal could erode confidence in one of the country's most important communication institutions and blur the line between public service and profit-driven ventures.

Following the communication, Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph filed a motion mandating the Senate's Committee on Information and Broadcasting to investigate the matter.

The committee has been given two weeks to conduct its probe and report back to Plenary.