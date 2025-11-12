Liberia: The Government of Contradictions: Four Officials, Four Different Stories On Foya $10 Million Villa

editorial

PUBLIC WORKS MINISTER Roland Giddings has once again thrust the alleged construction of a ten-million-dollar presidential villa in Foya, Lofa County, into the national spotlight. Speaking on the "T-Max 50-50" radio program Tuesday, Minister Giddings declined to provide any details on the project, citing security concerns. "I will leave that with the Executive Mansion to speak to it. It has security implications," he said. "I don't know the details of the project."

MINISTER GIDDINGS' comments mark the fourth time a senior government official has either contradicted previous statements or refused to comment on the villa. This pattern of evasions and conflicting accounts has raised serious questions about transparency in the Boakai administration.

BEFORE MINISTER GIDDINGS, Presidential Press Secretary Kula Fofana asserted that the villa is a government-owned property intended to serve the Office of the President and future presidents of Liberia. "This facility is built for the Office of the President, not as a personal property of the President," she said.

DEPUTY INFORMATION Minister for Press and Propaganda Daniel Sando, however, dismissed reports linking the villa's funding to the Mano River Union (MRU), calling such claims misleading. "The information that the MRU is funding the Foya Presidential Villa is untrue," Sando said. "I contacted my sources at the MRU office in Freetown, and they told me the information is misleading. When I checked their website, there was no record of such a project."

ADDING TO THE uncertainty, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Samuel Stevequah said during his confirmation hearing last month that he had no knowledge of the construction of the villa in Foya. "I don't know about the construction of any presidential villa in Lofa County," Stevequah stated, leaving citizens and observers questioning who within the administration is actually aware of the project.

THE CONFLICTING STATEMENTS from four senior government officials have exposed a troubling pattern. How can a government that ran on a platform of transparency and accountability now offer such contradictory accounts on a matter of public interest?

THE BOAKAI administration, while in opposition, frequently criticized former President George Weah for private condominium projects in Monrovia, portraying them as examples of corruption and misuse of office.

TODAY, THE same party finds itself defending -- or remaining silent on -- a multimillion-dollar construction project linked to the presidency, with little clarity provided to the public.

JOURNALISTIC INVESTIGATIONS indicate that construction is indeed ongoing in Foya on a fenced and heavily guarded property reportedly acquired through local authorities. Residents report that foreign workers, allegedly Turkish nationals, have been leading the work, with materials imported and operations continuing into the night. "Everything about the project is secret," said a local resident who spoke on condition of anonymity. "The workers don't talk, and no one is allowed inside the fence. People say it's the President's house, but nobody knows who's paying for it."

DESPITE WIDESPREAD reports and visible activity on the site, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning has not included the project in national budget reports, and no records indicate that the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) approved a competitive bidding process.

UNDER LIBERIAN law, all public projects valued above two hundred thousand US dollars must undergo such a process. If the villa is a government project, bypassing the required procedures raises legal and ethical concerns. If the project is privately funded, citizens have a right to know who is financing it and why.

THE SILENCE and evasions have sparked criticism from civil society, opposition figures, and ordinary Liberians. "When officials contradict one another and withhold information from the public, it raises suspicion," said a Monrovia-based anti-corruption advocate. "If the project is legitimate and privately funded, the government should have no problem explaining that clearly. The public deserves the truth."

SUPPORTERS OF the administration in Lofa have defended the villa, framing it as a long-overdue gesture for a region historically neglected in national development projects. They argue that having an official presidential residence in Foya could enhance local pride and stimulate development. Yet, without clear answers, even supporters admit that secrecy undermines confidence in government institutions.

THE FOYA villa controversy has become a litmus test for the Boakai administration's pledge of transparency. Public confidence in the government is tied directly to its willingness to provide consistent and verifiable information on matters of national significance.

CONTRADICTORY STATEMENTS from four senior officials suggest either internal confusion or deliberate obfuscation -- neither scenario is acceptable in a government that campaigned on honesty and good governance.

AT A TIME when Liberia faces significant infrastructure, healthcare, and educational challenges, the construction of a multimillion-dollar presidential villa--whether publicly or privately funded--adds urgency to the call for clarity.

CITIZENS ARE entitled to know whether taxpayer funds, foreign donations, or private investments are financing a project associated with the highest office in the land.

THE BOAKAI government now faces a critical choice to either address the public's concerns with a unified, transparent explanation or allow suspicion and doubt to overshadow its claims of integrity. Minister Giddings' decision to defer to the Executive Mansion, while legally permissible, does little to reassure Liberians that the administration is committed to the openness it promised during the elections.

UNTIL THE government provides clear, verifiable answers, the Foya presidential villa will remain a symbol of inconsistency, secrecy, and the very contradictions that the Unity Party once decried in opposition. Liberia deserves honesty, accountability, and transparency--not conflicting statements from officials who appear to speak past each other rather than to the citizens they serve.

The question remains if the villa is legitimate, why can no official speak plainly about it? If it is a private initiative, why is there no documentation or clarity on the sources of funding? Until these questions are answered, the government of contradictions will continue to overshadow the promises of transparency that brought the Boakai administration to power.