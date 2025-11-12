Liberia: Public Works Minister Giddings Refuses to Comment On Alleged $10 Million Presidential Villa Project

Monrovia — Public Works Minister Roland Giddings has declined to provide information regarding the alleged construction of a US$10 million presidential villa in Foya, Lofa County, citing security concerns. His remarks have reignited public debate and heightened calls for government transparency over a project that has become one of Liberia's most talked-about mysteries.

Speaking Tuesday on the "T-Max 50-50" radio program, Minister Giddings was pressed by journalists to clarify persistent reports that a multimillion-dollar residence was being built for the presidency in Foya, President Joseph Boakai's hometown. The minister, however, distanced himself from the matter, insisting it was outside his ministry's authority.

"I will leave that with the Executive Mansion to speak to it. It has security implications," Minister Giddings said. "I don't know the details of the project."

The minister's comments, viewed by many as evasive, have intensified speculation surrounding the project's ownership, funding source, and true purpose. Over the past several months, government officials have offered varying and often contradictory accounts about who is responsible for constructing the villa and how it is being financed.

Some officials have suggested that the project is a government initiative intended to provide accommodation for the President during visits to Lofa County. Others, however, have claimed that the villa is privately financed by friends and well-wishers of the President or foreign investors with business interests in Liberia.

The controversy is not new. Discussions about building a presidential villa in Foya have surfaced repeatedly over the years, long before President Boakai assumed office. The idea has been a recurring topic of political debate, often dismissed as unnecessary or politically motivated. Under the Boakai administration, however, the issue has taken on new significance, particularly as reports emerged early this year suggesting that construction began shortly after his inauguration.

Despite widespread speculation, the government has yet to issue an official statement confirming or denying the existence of the project. The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning has made no mention of it in national budget reports, and no records indicate that the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) approved any bidding process. Under the PPCC Act, all public projects valued above US$200,000 must undergo a competitive procurement process -- a requirement that appears to have been overlooked or deliberately bypassed.

Investigations by journalists who visited Foya indicate that construction is indeed taking place on a fenced tract of land reportedly acquired through the local authorities. Residents describe the site as heavily secured and restricted to public access. Several eyewitnesses said foreign contractors, allegedly Turkish nationals, have been leading the work since March 2024. Locals also reported that workers operate late into the night and that materials used for the project are imported.

"Everything about the project is secret," said a local resident who spoke on condition of anonymity. "The workers don't talk, and no one is allowed inside the fence. People say it's the President's house, but nobody knows who's paying for it."

Speculation about the project's funding continues to mount. Some unverified reports have linked it to foreign business figures with mining interests in Liberia, while others claim the Mano River Union (MRU) is the financier. However, multiple attempts by journalists to contact the MRU Secretariat for clarification have gone unanswered, and the organization's records show no evidence of involvement in such a project.

The government's silence and apparent contradictions have drawn sharp criticism from civil society organizations and opposition figures, who say the administration is undermining its own promises of transparency. "When officials contradict one another and withhold information from the public, it raises suspicion," said a Monrovia-based anti-corruption advocate. "If the project is legitimate and privately funded, the government should have no problem explaining that clearly."

The debate over the alleged presidential villa comes at a time when the Boakai administration faces growing pressure to deliver on campaign promises centered on good governance, accountability, and fiscal discipline. Critics argue that constructing an expensive residence for the presidency -- whether publicly or privately funded -- sends the wrong message at a time when Liberia's roads, schools, and hospitals are in dire need of investment.

Supporters of the President in Lofa, however, defend the project as a long-overdue gesture toward a region that has historically been neglected by national development initiatives. They argue that establishing an official presidential residence in Foya could boost local pride and stimulate development in the county.

Still, the government's failure to provide a clear explanation has left the issue clouded in secrecy and controversy. Neither the Executive Mansion nor the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs has offered any statement addressing whether the Foya project exists, who commissioned it, or how it is being financed.