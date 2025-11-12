Liberia: President Boakai to Grace 71st Graduation of Foreign Service Institute Today

Monrovia — President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr. is expected to serve as Keynote Speaker today, Wednesday, November 12, as the Foreign Service Institute (FSI) holds its 71st Graduation Ceremony at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

The event, organized under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is expected to draw a distinguished audience of senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and international development partners.

President Boakai's participation underscores his administration's emphasis on professionalizing Liberia's public service and strengthening the country's diplomatic footprint at both regional and global levels.

Also expected in attendance are Foreign Minister Mme. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, other cabinet officials, and a special delegation from the Sierra Leone Foreign Service Academy, reflecting growing regional cooperation in diplomatic education and training.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

This year's graduation marks the culmination of two major programs designed to enhance governance and diplomacy within the public sector.

The first is a six-week refresher course for officials and technical staff of government ministries and agencies, focusing on governance, foreign policy, and international relations.

The second is the Foreign Service Institute's ten-month flagship regular course, a comprehensive program blending theory and practice in diplomacy, international relations, and global governance, with over 100 graduates completing the program.

Under the leadership of Reginald B. Goodridge, Director General of the Foreign Service Institute, the institute has undergone significant institutional reforms and modernization.

Director Goodridge has overseen the introduction of innovative academic modules and the strengthening of partnerships with regional and international institutions, positioning the Foreign Service Institute as a center of excellence in diplomatic training.

Among the Institute's notable initiatives is the Madam Suakoko Training Program, designed to promote gender inclusion and empower aspiring female diplomats, a move applauded by stakeholders as part of Liberia's broader commitment to equality and institutional development.

The progress at the Foreign Service Institute, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has also been driven by the sustained support of Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, whose leadership at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has prioritized institutional capacity building, accountability, and inclusive governance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Founded in 1951, the Foreign Service Institute remains Liberia's premier training ground for diplomats and foreign service professionals.

Over the decades, it has produced generations of envoys and ambassadors who have represented Liberia with distinction at the United Nations, African Union, ECOWAS, and other global platforms.

As Liberia continues to strengthen its global presence, today's graduation, according to a Foreign Ministry statement, symbolizes a renewed national commitment to professionalism, competence, and integrity within the country's diplomatic corps, pillars central to President Boakai's vision for a responsible and effective government.