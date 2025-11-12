Liberia: Margibi Local Bar President Calls On Lawmakers, Chief Justice to Build Court Complex in Margibi

Margibi County — The President of the Margibi County Local Bar, Lt./Col. Cllr. Thomas P. Bombo, has called on leaders of Margibi County--particularly members of the county's Legislative Caucus--to collaborate with Chief Justice of Liberia, His Honor Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, Sr. to ensure the construction of a modern court building for the 13th Judicial Circuit Court and other subordinate courts.

Cllr. Bombo made the appeal on Monday, November 10, 2025 in Kakata City, Margibi County during the formal opening of the November Term of Court, which was graced by Chief Justice Gbeisay.

He expressed gratitude on behalf of the Margibi Local Bar to the Chief Justice for his efforts toward making the long-awaited court building project a reality.

"Your Honor, during your meeting with the Executive Council of the Liberian National Bar Association, when we raised the issue of the court, you informed us that the construction of a court in Margibi County was among your top priorities in your efforts to rebrand the Judiciary," Cllr. Bombo recalled.

Continuing, he said, "You requested the deed to the land and immediately dispatched a technical team to assess the property. We are indeed grateful. We want to use this medium to call on the people of Margibi, through their representatives, to join you in this effort. We are hopeful that before your retirement as Chief Justice, Margibi County will have a modern court complex."

Lt./Col. Cllr. Bombo emphasized that access to justice is fundamental to upholding the rule of law.

He also called on the Chief Justice's attention to the rapid population growth in lower Margibi County, particularly in the Duozon, Boys Town, and Marshall communities, stressing the urgent need for the establishment of additional magistrate courts.

"As far as the Roberts International Airport (RIA) area, the absence of a magistrate court remains a serious concern. Again, we call on the county's lawmakers to consider the creation of two additional magistrate courts--one in Duozon and another in Marshall," Cllr. Bombo recommended.