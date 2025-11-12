Liberia: Finance Ministry Denies Budget Manipulation, Cites Typographical Mistake for Wrong Figure

Monrovia — The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) has broken silence over the controversial US$95 million discrepancy uncovered between the approved 2025 National Budget and figures contained in the draft 2026 fiscal framework.

The Ministry has in turn attributed the issue to what it calls a "human error during the printing process."

The discrepancy, which was reported by this paper, has since sparked public outrage and questions over possible unauthorized spending or budget manipulation, after the draft 2026 budget presented by the Ministry revealed the 2025 approved budget as US$975 million, which is a sharp contrast to the US$880.66 million officially passed by the Legislature in December 2024.

"It was a human error during the printing process. No one manipulated the budget," said Patience Senkpeni Kumeh, Director of Communication at MFDP.

MFDP Counters Manipulation Claims

In brief write-up a day after FPA's publication that delved into the budget, the Ministry simply put the matter to typographical error that occurred in the document preparation phase.

The report had highlighted issues regarding the US$975 million figure reported in the draft 2026 budget, which indeed was not a result of any recast but supposedly an issue of overspending or unauthorized adjustment in the 2025 budget.

The clarification comes amid growing public concern and media scrutiny over what many initially believed to be evidence of fiscal manipulation or executive overreach.

Background: The $95 Million Question

The controversy erupted after analysts noticed that the draft 2026 national budget referred to a "2025 approved budget" of US$975 million, instead of the US$880.66 million enacted by the Legislature and signed by the President.

The revelation raised red flags among economists, civil society groups, and lawmakers, who questioned how such a large adjustment could appear without a legislative recast - a legal requirement for any increment in the national budget.

Members of the House of Representatives, including Rep. P. Mike Jurry, Chair of the Ways, Means, Finance and Budget Committee, categorically denied any recast ever took place.

"There was no recast of the 2025 budget. Where was it held? When? If you have any doubt, ask the Ministry of Finance," asserted Rep. Jurry

Disputed Numbers and Fiscal Questions

Beyond the US$95 million discrepancy, questions persist over other figures in the fiscal framework. The draft 2026 budget projects total domestic revenue for FY2025 at US$899 million, compared to US$804 million stated in the official 2025 budget.

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), in its most recent performance briefing, reaffirmed the US$804 million target and reported achieving about 78 percent of that goal by the end of September 2025.

Analysts argue that the sudden appearance of higher end-year revenue estimates undermines the credibility of the 2026 revenue projections, which are built on the US$899 million base figure.

These various inconsistencies have now demanded more questions than answer from the MFDP's clarification of mere 'human error'.

"Typographical error in a 1.2-billion-dollar budget in 2025 with AI editing and proof-reading tools is unacceptable!!!" wrote Liberian economist Samuel Jackson on his Facebook timeline in reaction to the MFDP's clarity.

"Even if this was a human error in one table, it affects fiscal modeling and projections. These numbers must align with real data, not assumptions," noted another financial expert familiar with the budgeting process.

Civil Society Demands Transparency

While the MFDP's "human error" explanation has calmed some tensions, civil society groups and fiscal observers are demanding a formal correction and verification by the General Auditing Commission (GAC) and the Legislature's Public Accounts Committee.

Political Fallout and Public Perception

The episode has also stirred political debate, with critics accusing the Unity Party-led administration of lax oversight in fiscal reporting despite its campaign promises of transparency and accountability.

Observers note that even if the discrepancy was accidental, it sounds damaging at a time when Liberia's international partners are closely monitoring fiscal discipline and governance reforms.

"The MFDP's explanation may be valid, but perception matters. Liberians expect precision when dealing with billion-dollar budgets, not human errors," added a political analyst.