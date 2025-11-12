Liberia: Malcolm Joseph Attends Global Sports Forum in Russia, Pushes for Stronger International Cooperation

Samara — The Vice President of the Liberia National Olympic Committee (LNOC), Malcolm W. Joseph, was among international delegates who participated in the 13th International Sports Forum, themed "Russia: Country of Sports," held from November 5-7 in Samara, Russia.

The global forum, organized by the Government of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Sports, and the Russian Olympic Committee, brought together heads of state, senior sports officials, and leaders of major sporting organizations from around the world.

Representing Liberia in his capacity as LNOC Vice President, Mr. Joseph joined discussions on global sports development, innovation, and international cooperation. He also contributed to conversations addressing the challenges facing sports governance and sustainability worldwide.

The 2025 forum, held under the theme "Sports for the Future: Winning Together," served as a unique platform for dialogue and engagement among global sports leaders.

In his keynote address, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that sports must remain a neutral and unifying force.

"Sports should not be held captive by political conflicts," President Putin said. "The essence of sports lies in solidarity, respect, and mutual understanding."

Delegates at the Samara forum agreed that sports should remain a unifying and inclusive platform open to all people, free from political influence. They emphasized the importance of digital innovation, science, and technology in advancing global sports and affirmed that access to sports is a basic human right.

Liberia's Perspective

Speaking to reporters following the forum, Mr. Joseph described the event as "a valuable platform for international cooperation and shared learning."

"The Samara forum offered great insight into how nations can collectively advance sports through innovation and inclusion," he said. "For Liberia, this presents an opportunity to strengthen partnerships, modernize our sports institutions, and align with global best practices."

Mr. Joseph also extended appreciation to the Government of Russia and the Russian Olympic Committee for their hospitality and for fostering an inclusive environment for dialogue.

He reaffirmed the Liberia National Olympic Committee's commitment to promoting sports as a tool for peacebuilding, youth empowerment, and national unity.

About the Forum

The Russia: Country of Sports forum is an annual international event that gathers sports stakeholders from across the world to discuss trends, policy, and collaboration in sports development.

The 13th edition in Samara drew participants from dozens of countries and featured panel discussions, exhibitions, and high-level bilateral meetings aimed at building a stronger framework for future international sports cooperation.