Nigeria: DSS Files Six-Count Charge Against Man for Allegedly Calling for Coup

The Department of State Services (DSS) has filed a six-count charge against a 27-year-old man, Innocent Chukwuemeka Onukwume, for allegedly calling for a military coup in Nigeria.

According to the charge sheet, filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja and marked FHC/ABJ/CR/610/2025, Onukwume, of Umusayo Layout in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, is accused of committing the offence in October 2025.

The DSS, through its counsel AM Danalami, filed the case on November 11, alleging that Onukwume's actions amounted to conduct capable of undermining the nation's democratic governance.

The agency stated that the accused person's conduct contravenes Sections 46A(1) and 59(1) of the Criminal Code Act, which prescribe penalties for acts considered treasonable or capable of causing public disorder.

Four of the counts in the charge read:

*That you, Innocent Chukwuemeka Onukwume, male, 27 years old of Umusayo Layout, Oyigbo LGA of Rivers State, sometimes in October, 2025 having the intent to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturbing the public peace, posted a message calling for a coup in Nigeria on your social media account to wit: your verified X account (@theagroman), by which you published the following words: "A coup in Nigeria is needed. Dispose of APC, suspend the Nigeria government and join the AES. That is all we need now.' You thereby committed an offence punishable under section 59 (1) of the Criminal Code Act, Cap 77, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

*That you, Innocent Chukwuemeka Onukwume, male, 27 years old of Umusayo Layout, Oyigbo LGA of Rivers State, on or about 15th day of October, 2025 and within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, with intent to cause annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult, enmity, criminal intimidation, hatred, ill will or needless anxiety, against the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, knowingly and intentionally posted a message on the social media via your verified account, to wit: your verified X account (@theagroman), by which you published the following words: 'It will happen eventually, Nigeria. The military needs your support now! Only them can save this country. The bastard in Aso Rock has basically sold this country to the West and they run our intelligence apparatus only the military can reset this country.' You thereby committed an offence Contrary to Section 24 (1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2024 (As Amended).

*That you, Innocent Chukwuemeka Onukwume, male, 27 years old of Umusayo Layout, Oyigbo LGA of Rivers State, on or about 15th day of October, 2025 and within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, with intent to cause annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult, enmity, criminal intimidation, hatred, ill will, or needless anxiety, against the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, knowingly and intentionally posted a message on the social media via your verified account, to wit: your verified X account| (@theagroman), by which you published the following words: "Tinubu has to go and APC has to die for Nigeria to have any semblance of normal life. And if you think your stupid, votes can remove Tinubu. I'm here to tell you that you're a fool.' You thereby committed an offence Contrary to Section 24 (1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2024 (As Amended).

*That you, Innocent Chukwuemeka Onukwume, male, 27years old of Umusayo Layout, Oyigbo LGA of Rivers State, on or about 15th day of October, 2025 and within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, with intent to cause annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult, enmity, criminal intimidation, hatred, ill will, or needless anxiety, against the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, knowingly and intentionally posted a message on the social media via your. verified account, to wit: your verified X account (@theagroman), by which you published the following words: "A coup in Nigeria is needed. Dispose of APC, suspend the Nigeria Government and join the AES. That is all we need now.' You thereby committed an offence Contrary to Section 24 (1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2024 (As Amended).

It was gathered that he would be arraigned before the end of the week.