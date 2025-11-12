Nigeria: Soldiers Kill Bandit, Recover Arms Cache in Benue

The Acting Media Information Officer of OPWS, Ahmad Zubairu, confirmed the operation in a statement on Tuesday

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have killed a suspected bandit and recovered a cache of arms during a raid on a criminal hideout in Mbagen, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The Acting Media Information Officer of OPWS, Ahmad Zubairu, confirmed the operation in a statement on Tuesday, noting that it was part of sustained efforts to rid Benue, Taraba, and Nasarawa states of armed criminal elements.

According to him, "The operation, conducted on 11 November 2025, involved ground troops supported by the Air Component of OPWS. On arrival at the hideout, troops made contact with the bandits and engaged them in a fierce firefight, leading to the neutralisation of one of the criminals while the gang leader narrowly escaped."

He said the troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, one G3 rifle, five AK-47 magazines, one G3 magazine, one hand grenade, two BAOFENG radios, 162 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and a motorcycle suspected to have been used for criminal activities.

Mr Zubairu added that the Force Commander, Moses Gara, commended the troops for their gallantry and tactical proficiency, stressing that the successful raid had disrupted the activities of armed groups responsible for killings, kidnappings, and other violent crimes in the area.

Mr Gara, a major-general, reaffirmed the force's zero tolerance for criminality, warning perpetrators to desist or face the full consequences of their actions. He also urged the troops to remain disciplined and maintain high combat readiness as operations continue across the region.

He assured that Operation Whirl Stroke would sustain aggressive clearance operations until all armed groups threatening peace and stability in Benue, Taraba, and Nasarawa states are eliminated.