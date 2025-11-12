Nigeria: Music Review - 'Many People' Video Is Adekunle Gold's Love Letter to Fuji Legends

Running for three minutes and forty seconds, the video enriches the song's storytelling by featuring iconic singers such as Yinka Ayefele and Fuji maestro Adewale Ayuba and BBNaija's Imisi.

It has been over a month since Adekunle "Adekunle Gold (AG Baby)" Kosoko released his sixth studio album "Fuji", a project he proudly describes as "my greatest work yet."

Since its release, the album has dominated conversations across Nigeria, not merely because it adds to his growing discography, but because it embodies the essence of the sounds he and many of his fans grew up listening to.

Adekunle Gold masterfully fuses Fuji and Sakara influences with the refined polish of contemporary Afrobeats.

While the album continues to receive widespread acclaim, the eighth track, "Many People," has emerged as a clear fan favourite, particularly among Fuji lovers. In the song, Adekunle Gold sampled a line from gospel singer Yinka Ayefele's 2003 hit "Mi o Mo J'orin Lo" from his "Aspiration" album.

Original lyrics

The original lyric, "Many many many people say eee, Ayefele o le dide"-- was Ayefele's poignant reflection on those who doubted he would ever stand or walk again after his accident.

However, the "Sade" crooner reimagines the line as an anthem of triumph, confidence, and divine grace, singing: "Many many many people say ee, eja nla no be small fish o."

However, some critics argue that Ayefele may have drawn inspiration from Fuji legend Adewale Ayuba, who used a similar line in his 1995 song "Fuji Musik." In that record, Ayuba sang: "Many many many people say e, many many many people say e, won ni oni Fuji to n be lókè awon to be nísàlè, won ni orin ti won n ko ati ilu ti won lu ti everybody lo jo ara won."

As debate continues around the song's lineage, fans of the "Orente" hitmaker expressed their anticipation for the official visuals.

On Tuesday, Adekunle Gold released the music video on his YouTube channel. The production lived up to expectations, beautifully reviving the nostalgic essence of classic Fuji music.

Review

Running for three minutes and forty seconds, nearly a minute longer than the original track, the video enriches the song's storytelling by featuring iconic singers such as Yinka Ayefele and Fuji maestro Adewale Ayuba.

Also featured are BNaija Season 10 winner Imisi and Adekunle Gold lookalike, Mensan, a reality TV star.

The video doesn't just feature Ayuba; he performs in it, which accounts for the additional fifty-nine seconds.

The Lagos-shot video opens with a touching moment: Ayefele, seated in his wheelchair, delivers the line "many many many people say eee" with expressive hand gestures.

A burst of colour, rhythm, and joyful movement follows as Adekunle Gold, Imisi, and other dancers move in perfect sync with the beat.

Immersive viewing experience

The cinematography is stunning, with every performer moving seamlessly to the rhythm, creating a vibrant and immersive viewing experience. Aside from cinematography, the transitions are clean, and the lighting is also perfect.

At 0:34, when Adekunle Gold sings "my money wey dey cargo," a background of floating cash appears behind Imisi, matching the lyric's boastful energy. Moments later, at 0:43, dollar bills rain down as AG Baby sings "we rolling in dollars," while he and Ayefele exude infectious vitality.

Their shared energy on screen becomes a metaphor for resilience, grace, and triumph, echoing the song's underlying message.

Then, at exactly 2:01, Adewale Ayuba enters, and the tempo shifts. With his signature swagger and unmistakable Fuji authority, Ayuba commands attention by delivering lines like "Ori mi wu o, ma korin gan" and "pamuroboriboto o ijo lo dun to ji."

His presence elevates the video from a mere collaboration to a generational bridge, where the old school meets the new in one seamless performance.

Climax

The exchange between Ayuba and Adekunle Gold from 2:36 to 3:01 stands out as the video's most captivating moment. It is a symbolic duel between two Fuji greats who trade rhythm and charisma like masters of the craft.

But beyond the visuals, its purpose makes "Many People" remarkable. Adekunle Gold isn't merely releasing content for fan engagement; he's tracing his lineage, revisiting the roots of his sound, and honouring the music that shaped his artistry. It's a return to the source, a statement of identity, and a celebration of evolution.

With the "Many People" video, Adekunle Gold once again proves that he is not only an Afrobeats star but a curator of Nigeria's musical heritage, one unafraid to blend eras, genres, and generations into something timeless.