Nigeria: Edo Records Decline in Cultism Cases As Okpebholo Marks 1 Year in Office

The Edo State Special Security Squad, code-named "Operation Flush Out Cultists and Kidnappers", on Wednesday, has disclosed that cultism has significantly reduced in the State since the assumption into office of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

The squad's coordinator, Noah Idemudia, also commended Governor Okpebholo for his outstanding leadership and achievements as he marks one year in office.

In a statement on Wednesday by Idemudia, the team congratulated the governor on his first anniversary, noting that his administration's Shine Agenda has significantly improved peace, development, and public safety across the state.

Idemudia highlighted the noticeable decline in cult-related activities in Edo State as one of the significant indicators of the government's success in addressing security challenges.

He further attributed this progress to the governor's unwavering support for security agencies and his proactive approach to governance.

"The SHINE Agenda reflects a divine vision, meeting its targets and actively promoting peace and growth within our communities," Idemudia said. "The decline in cult activism in Edo State is a testament to the governor's commitment to effective governance."

The security squad also reaffirmed its partnership with the Okpebholo administration in maintaining law and order through "Operation Flush out Cultists and Kidnappers", an initiative designed to curb violent crimes and ensure a safer environment for residents.

As Governor Okpebholo celebrates one year in office, stakeholders in the security sector have continued to commend his government's focus on community safety, development and good governance.

"Together, we will continue to safeguard our communities and nurture a safer Edo State for all," the statement said.