Nigeria: 'We'll Do Our Best to Keep Kogi Safe', Army Commander Pledges

The Commander, 12 Brigade, Nigeria Army Brigadier General Kasim Umar-Sidi has assured that the Army would continue to do its best in ensuring that bandits terrorising Kogi State are eliminated to enable the people of the state live in peace.

Brig.-Gen. Umar-Sidi stated this on Tuesday while addressing the executives of the Correspondents Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kogi State Council, during a courtesy call on him in his office.

While urging Nigerians to support security agencies to enable them perform their statutory obligation, the Commander noted that branding Nigeria as a disgraced nation and a Country of Particular Concern due to the security challenges facing the country is not encouraging to the gallant soldiers staking their lives to defend the country.

"Our officers and men are being killed in the sacrifice we make to keep this nation safe for the citizens. Any negative perception or report against our men or the military in general, dampens their morale .

"Therefore, people should not put issues on the prism of religion, which can not help us move forward as a nation, " he stated.

Umar-Sidi, who is the fifth Commander of the 12 Brigade also advised Nigerians, "Whenever there a challenges, we should, as a people, put heads together to see how best we can solve them for the growth and development of the country.

"Nigeria is for all of us and we don't have another country we can call our own; therefore, we should put this nation first above any personal interest so that this challenge of insecurity can be tackled."

He commended the NUJ executives for the courtesy visit and pledged the Command's readiness to partner with the chapel toward dissemination of the 12 Brigade Nigeria Army's activities to the general public.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the Chapel, Comrade Segun Salami of Channels Television, told the Commander that the delegation was in his office for partnership toward publicising the efforts being made in securing the people of Kogi State.

Salami stressed that the military, especially the 12 Brigade was doing a lot in Kogi State in the area of dealing with kidnappers, bandits, and terrorists but such good strides were underreported.

"I want to assure you that the Correspondents Chapel is very ready to partner with you and give the Command the desired publicity," he stated.