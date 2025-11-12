Gabon/Nigeria: WCQ Playoffs - Don't Underestimate Gabon, Mikel Cautions Super Eagles

As anticipation builds for the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier playoff, former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has issued a stern warning to the Nigerian national team, urging them to avoid the dangerous pitfall of underestimating Gabon. The two teams are set to clash on Thursday in what is expected to be a fiercely contested semi-final for the African zone.

In his latest podcast episode, Mikel Obi shared his insights into the match, highlighting the potential complacency that could arise from perceiving Gabon as an easier opponent. The Super Eagles, one of Africa's football powerhouses, are highly favoured to advance in the tournament, but Obi emphasized that such assumptions could lead to disastrous consequences.

"Go into that game and play like this is the last game you will ever play in your life," Obi implored. "Win that game and then we can think about either Cameroon or someone else." His words serve as a reminder that, despite Nigeria's rich footballing history, every match in a tournament setting demands full respect and unwavering focus.

The implications of this match extend beyond just victory, as a win against the Panthers would set the stage for a potential showdown with either Cameroon or DR Congo for the coveted single World Cup spot allocated to African teams. With stakes this high, Mikel Obi's poignant advice serves as a crucial reminder for the Super Eagles to channel their skills and determination to secure a place on the world stage.

Obi concluded his message by cautioning against the very human tendency to overlook seemingly less formidable opponents. "The mistake we are going to make is to think it's just Gabon, then we are done completely," he warned, urging the players to remain grounded and united in their pursuit of success.

As Nigeria prepares for this important encounter, fans and analysts alike are eager to see whether the Super Eagles can navigate the challenges posed by Gabon and continue their quest for World Cup glory.