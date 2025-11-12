Nigeria: Just in - Another Kano Federal Lawmaker Dumps Nnpp

The lawmaker says his resignation was due to an internal crisis in the NNPP.

A member representing Kano municipality in the House of Representatives, Sagir Koki, has resigned from the New Nigerian People's Party (NNPP) after weeks of speculation and denials.

In his resignation letter addressed to the NNPP ward chairperson in Zaitawa ward on Tuesday, the lawmaker said the move was due to an internal crisis in the party's leadership, which made it difficult for him to discharge his responsibilities as a lawmaker.

"My decision to exit the NNPP becomes necessary because the internal crisis in the party at the centre has made it difficult, if not impossible, for me to continue discharging my duties and provide my people, the good people of Kano Municipal, with the desired representation in the House of Representatives.

"I thank the party (NNPP) most sincerely for the opportunity accorded me to serve under its platform. The support, trust and experience I have gained during my reign as a member (under the NNPP platform) have been invaluable, and I remain deeply grateful to the leadership and members of the party at all levels", Mr Koki stated.

Mr Koki, a first-time lawmaker, didn't mention the party he is joining while announcing his resignation from the NNPP.

However, he is expected to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) after months of speculation and a leadership crisis in the NNPP.

The lawmaker's resignation is the latest movement from the NNPP in Kano to the APC. He and several NNPP federal lawmakers in Kano are being speculated to leave the NNPP after disagreements within the party leadership in Kano.

Mr Koki's resignation comes two months after his colleague, representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State, Abdulmumin Jibrin, was expelled by the NNPP and subsequently rejoined the APC.

Earlier in April, the Kano South senator, Kawu Sumaila, resigned from the NNPP and later joined the APC.

The NNPP is Nigeria's fourth-largest political party based on representation in federal and state parliaments. However, Kano is the party's main base and the only state it governs.