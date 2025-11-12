Nigerian TV station AIT dismisses shutdown claims, continues broadcasting amid rightsizing

IN SHORT: On 24 October 2025, the Africa Independent Television (AIT) denied reports of a shutdown, calling them fake news. Its parent company, Daar Communications, has explained that the organisation is only rightsizing to enhance workflow and efficiency, adding that employees' jobs remain secure.

"AIT Shuts Down Lagos Office Over unpaid salaries. The Lagos office of Africa Independent Television (AIT) has been shut down following persistent financial and operational challenges faced by its parent company, Daar Communications Plc. Meanwhile! The sister stations RayPower FM and Faaji FM are still on air and continuing normal operations," reads a post circulating widely on Facebook.

Daar Communications Plc is a Nigeria-based media and entertainment company that owns radio and television stations, including Africa Independent Television (AIT), RayPower 100.5FM and FAAJI FM.

The alleged closure comes at a time when Daar Communications has been grappling with financial and operational difficulties.

In mid-2024, the company announced that it had incurred a loss of N1.6 billion (about US$1.1 million) by the end of 2023. Also in 2024, its chairperson, Raymond Dokpesi Jr, told the media that the company was undergoing a restructuring process.

However, has AIT actually ceased its operations in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria? We checked.

AIT still operating

On 24 October 2025, Daar Communications dismissed the rumours of a shutdown as "very untrue".

Collins Uwaeze, the marketing executive at Daar Communications, told the media that the company was adjusting its workforce structure to improve workflow and overall efficiency.

"The report of AIT Lagos closure is very untrue. What we have is a realignment aimed at making the company more efficient. We are rightsizing to ensure optimal operations, but the jobs of our staff are still intact," he said.

AIT has also confirmed to Africa Check that the station is still operating in Lagos state.

