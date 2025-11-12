Ghana: Outgoing Lebanese Ambassador Pays Farewell Call On President Mahama

The Ambassador of the Lebanese Republic to Ghana and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Mr Maher Kheir, has paid a farewell call on President John Dramani Mahama upon the completion of his tour of duty in Ghana.

At the meeting, Ambassador Kheir expressed profound gratitude to the President for granting him the farewell audience and for the continuous support and hospitality extended to him and the Lebanese community throughout his seven-year tenure.

He commended Ghana's unwavering commitment to democracy, peace, and good governance, describing these values as a source of inspiration not only to Africa but also to global partners.

The Ambassador also highlighted the historic and deeply rooted ties between Lebanon and Ghana -- strengthened by over a century of Lebanese presence in the country and Ghana's longstanding participation in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) since 1978. He said this bond reflects the two nations' shared values of solidarity and mutual respect.

Ambassador Kheir briefed the President on initiatives undertaken during his tenure to enhance cooperation in education, culture, and trade, including the establishment of the Lebanon-Ghana Parliamentary Friendship Association, which has deepened bilateral understanding.

He concluded by expressing his deep affection for Ghana and lasting admiration for its people and leadership, affirming that he would always remain an advocate for Lebanon-Ghana friendship wherever he may serve.

President Mahama congratulated Ambassador Kheir on the successful completion of his mission and commended his role in strengthening the historic bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries -- ties that predate Ghana's independence.

The President reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to international peacekeeping, assuring that the country would continue its active participation in UNIFIL.