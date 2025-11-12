Ghana: Burn Survivors Call for Action On Costly Care

Health experts and burn survivors have renewed calls for stronger government support to make burns treatment and rehabilitation more affordable and accessible in Ghana.

According to them, the cost of burns care, which is often between GH¢30,000 and GH¢40,000, remains out of reach for many patients.

Speaking at the launch of this year's World Burns Week in Accra, themed "From Burns to Recovery: Prevention is Key," the group highlighted that burns remain among the most devastating yet preventable injuries.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The event, organised by Beyond Burns International in collaboration with the National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), brought together survivors, health professionals, and safety advocates.

Related Articles

Deputy Chief Nursing Officer at KBTH, Sarfoah Ompong, who participated in the event, urged the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to include burns management in its coverage and called for community outreach to promote prevention and survivor empowerment.

Deputy Director of Safety at the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Michael Ato Korsah, said many burns occur in homes and workplaces but can be prevented through safe cooking, electrical maintenance, and close supervision of children.

Alberta Emissah Nyarko, Deputy Chief Physiotherapist at KBTH, underscored the need to amplify survivor voices, saying their stories can change public perceptions and encourage prevention.

This year's World Burns Week focuses on global awareness, prevention, and empowering survivors to lead change within their communities.