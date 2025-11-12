Ghana: Burn Survivors Call for Action On Costly Care

12 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

Health experts and burn survivors have renewed calls for stronger government support to make burns treatment and rehabilitation more affordable and accessible in Ghana.

According to them, the cost of burns care, which is often between GH¢30,000 and GH¢40,000, remains out of reach for many patients.

Speaking at the launch of this year's World Burns Week in Accra, themed "From Burns to Recovery: Prevention is Key," the group highlighted that burns remain among the most devastating yet preventable injuries.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The event, organised by Beyond Burns International in collaboration with the National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), brought together survivors, health professionals, and safety advocates.

Related Articles

Deputy Chief Nursing Officer at KBTH, Sarfoah Ompong, who participated in the event, urged the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to include burns management in its coverage and called for community outreach to promote prevention and survivor empowerment.

Deputy Director of Safety at the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Michael Ato Korsah, said many burns occur in homes and workplaces but can be prevented through safe cooking, electrical maintenance, and close supervision of children.

Alberta Emissah Nyarko, Deputy Chief Physiotherapist at KBTH, underscored the need to amplify survivor voices, saying their stories can change public perceptions and encourage prevention.

This year's World Burns Week focuses on global awareness, prevention, and empowering survivors to lead change within their communities.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.