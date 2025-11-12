Ghana: Zetahir Mission Donates to Lartebiokorshie Polyclinic

Zetahir Mission has donated assorted hospital equipment to the Lartebiokorshie Polyclinic in the Ablekuma Central Municipality of the Greater Accra Region as part of activities marking its 50th anniversary.

The donated items included hospital beds, wheelchairs, glucometers, blood pressure machines, surgical gloves, disinfectants, and other medical consumables.

A representative of Zetahir Mission said the gesture reflected the Mission's long-standing commitment to supporting healthcare delivery and community welfare.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Polyclinic, Ms Christiana Asamoah Ansah, Head of Administration, expressed appreciation to Zetahir Mission for the timely support, noting that the items had arrived at a critical time of need.

She also extended gratitude to the leadership and Founder of the Mission, Prophetess Lehem, and prayed for divine blessings upon her life. According to Ms Ansah, the donation would greatly enhance service delivery at the facility, especially in maternal and child healthcare.

The presentation formed part of a series of community-focused activities lined up to commemorate the Mission's golden jubilee.

Established in 1975, Zetahir Mission has been actively engaged in humanitarian work across the fields of education, health, and community development, with its 50th-anniversary celebration highlighting five decades of service to society.