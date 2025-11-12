Ghana: CODOP Foundation Offers Hope to Widows, Aged in Cape Coast

Hundreds of widows, the aged, and vulnerable residents of the Cape Coast Metropolis have received free medical care and support through a community health outreach organised by the CODOP Foundation.

The initiative, held under the Foundation's annual widows' outreach programme, combined a comprehensive health screening, health education, a cooking demonstration, and a feast to promote healthy living and social inclusion. Participants were also presented with assorted food items to support their wellbeing.

Head of Research and Medical Team at the Foundation, Dr William Yaw Ofori, said the exercise focused on general body screening and wellness promotion.

He disclosed that several cases of hypertension, body pains, and stress were recorded, adding that many aged participants had stopped taking their prescribed medications -- a situation contributing to high blood pressure readings.

Dr Ofori urged the Public Health Directorate to intensify education on the importance of adherence to treatment for chronic diseases, stressing that "these conditions are silently killing many people."

He further noted that the Foundation had been engaging communities through radio health programmes to help change misconceptions surrounding chronic illnesses and encourage preventive health practices.

Co-Founder of CODOP Outreach Ministries, Prophet William Oppong Peasah, said the outreach was inspired by a mission to "bring smiles and create lasting memories" in the lives of the neglected.

He explained that some participants were provided with free medication because they could not afford treatment.

Prophet Oppong Peasah expressed gratitude to King Cracker Biscuit for supporting the event and appealed to other institutions to partner with the Foundation in extending humanitarian assistance to deprived communities.