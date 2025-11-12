Ghana: Minister of Labour Encourages Youth to Create Jobs

12 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, has commended young Ghanaian entrepreneurs for their innovation and commitment to national development, urging them to create opportunities rather than depend solely on government for jobs.

He said the country's unemployment challenge could not be solved by government alone, stressing the need for individuals and the private sector to be proactive and take bold steps towards sustainable job creation.

Dr Pelpuo made the call in Accra at the commissioning of a new office of El-Sayus Company Limited, a professional scientific cleaning and facilities management firm, which also marked its 30th anniversary under the theme: "Amplifying the 24-Hour Sustainable Jobs and Employment through Modern Professional Sanitation Programme."

The Minister explained that although government employs fewer than one million people out of Ghana's 35 million population, that small workforce consumes nearly half of the country's internal revenue. Fully engaging all qualified public sector workers, he emphasised, would push the figure to about 65 per cent--an indication that government employment alone was unsustainable.

Dr Pelpuo commended El-Sayus Company Limited for its dedication to job creation and environmental cleanliness, describing Chief Executive Officer, Mr Archibald Darko-Boateng, as a role model for Ghanaian youth.

Mr Darko-Boateng said El-Sayus, certified by ISSA, CIMS, EPA, and the Contract Cleaners Association of Ghana, combines technology with sustainable cleaning practices. With over 700 employees, the company plans to double its workforce by 2027 and triple it by 2030.

