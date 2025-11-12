Africa: Interconnected Africa Needs Collective Action for Port Growth - - NPA Boss

12 November 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has emphasised that the interconnectedness and interdependence of African nations make cooperation an essential precondition for the collective advancement of seaports across the continent.

Dantsoho made this known at the closing ceremony of the 45th Annual Council of the Port Management Association of West & Central Africa (PMAWCA) held in Pointe-Noire, Congo.

Speaking in his capacity as President of PMAWCA, Dantsoho said the level of enthusiasm, goodwill and altruism displayed throughout the technical sessions and deliberations convinces him that ports within the sub-region are well-positioned to confront future challenges with renewed confidence.

According to him, resolutions from the week-long meeting will shape policy formulation and strengthen government action across member states.

He said, "On behalf of all of us at PMAWCA, thank you immensely for lending your time and expertise to advancing the frontiers of trade and prosperity by deploying your efforts, energies and experience to formulate ideas that will enable us, as a sub-region, to maximise the potentials of our maritime sector.

"I have always looked forward to a time in the life of the African community when we all collaborate and act in good faith in pursuit of the greater good of our dear Africa.

"Judging from the goodwill, enthusiasm and altruism that pervaded the technical sessions and meetings--as evidenced by the robust cross-fertilization of ideas--I am persuaded that the Ports of West and Central Africa are poised to face the future with confidence."

He reiterated that Africa's geographical and economic realities demand stronger integration and cooperation, especially given the rapidly evolving global maritime environment.

Dantsoho also expressed gratitude to the government and people of the Republic of Congo for their hospitality in hosting the Council, and commended the Secretary-General of PMAWCA Koffi Jean Marie, as well as the Port of Pointe-Noire team and other partners for their excellent coordination.

He further applauded the unity of purpose demonstrated by directors general and chief executives of member ports, describing their contributions as "remarkable."

Assuring participants of the implementation of the Council's key decisions, he stated:

"This convergence of West and Central African talent to generate ideas for optimising opportunities inherent in our maritime and demographic endowments will not only give direction to policy formulation, but will embolden government action, as the decisions and the communique arising from this meeting will be given the seriousness they deserve."

As delegates prepared to depart, Dantsoho urged them to sustain the momentum of collaboration, invoking the popular words of global industrialist Henry Ford:

"Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success."

Read the original article on Leadership.

