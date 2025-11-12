Nigeria: Initiative Partners Nordica to Boost Vitro Fertilisation Awareness

The Fertility Assurance Advocacy Initiative (FAAI) has reaffirmed its commitment to raising awareness about In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and supporting families struggling with infertility through advocacy, partnerships, and innovative initiatives.

Speaking during the Nordica Fertility Centre Abuja's 13th anniversary celebration, the Vice President of FAAI, Vivian Patrick, said the organisation's partnership with Nordica provides discounted fertility services for couples referred through FAAI, as part of efforts to make IVF treatment more affordable.

"We try to get sponsors and go to Nordica for partnerships so there's some sort of discount if you come from us. That's the basic partnership we have with Nordica," she explained.

Patrick noted that awareness of IVF has significantly increased in recent years, with more people openly discussing fertility challenges and seeking help. However, she said stigma still prevents some couples from publicly acknowledging their IVF journeys.

"IVF is no longer a secret like before. It's now on the lips of everybody. But we still have people who go through IVF and don't talk about it, they remain in denial. So, we keep pushing through webinars, interviews, and other awareness programmes," she said.

On FAAI's Raffle Draw initiative, Patrick explained that it was introduced to ensure transparency in selecting beneficiaries of IVF treatments.

"If we have sponsorship for one or two families, we don't want to choose arbitrarily. That's why we do the Raffle Draw, so it's fair and open. Whatever name is picked gets the opportunity," she said.

Patrick added that FAAI is also engaging policymakers to secure government support for fertility treatment and advocacy in Nigeria.

"There's something we're doing, trying to get the government involved. We've written letters to the First Ladies and are hoping for positive feedback. Our goal is to see more government involvement in fertility support initiatives," she said.