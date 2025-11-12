Liberia: 'My Voice Is Critical' - Weah Leads FIFA Panel to End Racism in Football

Monrovia — Football icon and former Liberian president George Weah says his voice is "critical" in the fight to end racism in world football as he takes up his new role as captain of FIFA's Players' Voice Panel.

The 16-member panel, composed of former male and female football players from around the world, was established by FIFA to fight racism in the sport.

Speaking during a two-day session in Rabat, Weah described racism as a "disease" that must be eradicated from football.

"As a former footballer and former leader of the Republic of Liberia, my voice is critical because I played the game; I experienced racism during my time," Weah said. "I thought I would be one of the players in a position to say, 'No' to racism."

Weah, who starred for clubs including AS Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan during his career, urged football fans to "forget about calling each other names and embrace each other" as part of the effort to eliminate discrimination from the sport.

He also thanked FIFA President Gianni Infantino for appointing him to the panel.

"I want to thank FIFA President Gianni Infantino for putting me on this team. I think it's important for the role that I play in society," Weah told InsideFIFA.com.

Infantino attended the workshop and delivered the closing remarks, emphasizing unity and action.

"The cause that brings us together here is definitely the most important cause that we need to fight for," Infantino said. "We have been talking enough; now we have to act. Only as a team can we win."

Established as one of the five pillars of FIFA's Global Stand Against Racism, unanimously approved by FIFA's 211 member associations at the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 17, 2024, the Players' Voice Panel seeks to promote equality, monitor anti-racism efforts, and advise on policy reforms.

The Rabat session marked the first in-person gathering of the panel since its formation in September 2025, following a series of virtual meetings.

Panel members joining Weah in Rabat included Mercy Akide (Nigeria), Iván Córdoba (Colombia), Khalilou Fadiga (Senegal), Jessica Houara (France), Maia Jackman (New Zealand), Lotta Schelin (Sweden) and Mikael Silvestre (France).

Comprising representatives from 14 FIFA member associations and all six confederations, the panel is committed to helping FIFA strengthen its educational and anti-racism initiatives worldwide.