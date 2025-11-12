Nigeria: It's Unfortunate Our Super Eagles Are Being Owed - Peter Obi

In a statement on his verified X account on Wednesday, Mr Obi lamented that a country that finds resources for "needless lavish spending" cannot meet its obligations to athletes who represent it with pride.

Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the federal government over the non-payment of allowances owed to the Super Eagles, describing the situation as "truly unfortunate" and symptomatic of Nigeria's governance failures.

In a statement on his verified X account on Wednesday, Mr Obi lamented that a country that finds resources for "needless lavish spending" cannot meet its obligations to athletes who represent it with pride.

"It is truly unfortunate that our Super Eagles, who consistently give their best in representing our dear nation, are being owed their allowances," Mr Obi wrote. "We always seem to find money to waste on needless lavish spending and political patronage, yet we cannot pay those who patriotically raise our flag, bring us pride, and serve with dedication. That is what is found in a now disgraced country."

The former Anambra governor said the development reflects a deep moral problem in Nigeria's governance culture.

"When those who serve their country are not treated with dignity, it sends the wrong message to our youth -- that hard work and service are not rewarded. Those who represent Nigeria deserve to be paid promptly and treated with respect. We must do better," he added.

Background: Eagles' boycott in Rabat

Mr Obi's statement comes amid an ongoing crisis in the Super Eagles' camp in Rabat, Morocco, where players and officials boycotted training on Tuesday over long-standing unpaid bonuses and allowances.

The players have threatened not to train until the Nigeria Football Federation settles its debts.

The boycott has cast a shadow over Nigeria's preparations for Thursday's 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoff clash against Gabon.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the players' frustration stems not only from the latest arrears but from years of financial neglect that have become routine.

A long-running pattern

The Super Eagles' revolt mirrors a long-standing crisis of trust between Nigerian players and their administrators. Successive generations -- from the 1994 AFCON champions to the 2018 World Cup squad -- have battled similar issues of unpaid wages and broken promises.

After disbanding the team, former captain and coach Sunday Oliseh once alleged that the NFF withheld players' shares of FIFA qualification bonuses for the 2002 World Cup. "We had an agreement to split $1 million from FIFA -- half for the federation, half for the players," Oliseh said. "But they removed key players to avoid paying what was due."

While the legacy of mistrust continues to haunt Nigerian football, Team captain William Troost-Ekong has cautioned against misinformation.

"Once a resolution is found, we will be the first to confirm," he wrote. "Any other statement or especially demands other than the rightful request written about below is false. All we want and continue to do is focus on the big games ahead."

As of Wednesday morning, NFF president Ibrahim Gusau was expected to meet the players in Rabat following overnight consultations with the National Sports Commission (NSC), which claimed to have released funds to cover outstanding obligations for the World Cup Qualifier.