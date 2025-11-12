Liberia Hosts First-Ever National Pickleball Tournament, Names Two for Regional Championship

12 November 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Thomas Kojo Roulhac

MONROVIA — Liberia Pickleball Association over the weekend hosted its first national tournament since its establishment in 2024, marking a milestone for one of the country's newest sports.

The one-day tournament was held at the Invincible Sports Park in Sinkor and brought together 16 participants, and officials. The event served as a national qualifier to select representatives for the inaugural West Africa Regional Pickleball Tournament, scheduled for Nov. 27-29, 2025, in Accra, Ghana.

The regional tournament is being organized by the Confederation of African Pickleball (CAP), which extended an invitation to Liberia earlier this year. In response, the Liberia Pickleball Association launched its first competitive selection process to identify top talent for international representation.

After a series of matches, Emmanuel Cheayee and Perry Johnson emerged as the top two players. The pair faced off in the final match of the tournament, with Cheayee securing the championship title. Both athletes will represent Liberia at the regional competition in Ghana.

Originally, the association had planned to send six players to the tournament. However, due to financial constraints, only Cheayee and Johnson will make the trip to Accra.

"This is a proud moment for us," said coach Norris A. Ben . "Despite the challenges, we are excited to have two strong players representing Liberia on the regional stage. We hope this is just the beginning of greater things to come for pickleball in the country."

Pickleball, a sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis, is played on a badminton-sized court with a tennis-style net. Players use solid paddles to hit a perforated plastic ball, similar to a wiffle ball. The game has gained global popularity in recent years due to its accessibility and fast-paced nature.

Introduced in Liberia in 2024, pickleball is part of a broader push to expand recreational opportunities and youth engagement through sports. The Liberia Pickleball Association has been working to raise awareness, train coaches and players, and establish a foundation for long-term development.

Organizers say they hope the success of the inaugural tournament will attract more support and participation in the future.

"We're building something new," the Ben added. "With the right investment and encouragement, pickleball can become a major part of Liberia's sports landscape."

The association is now focused on preparing Cheayee and Johnson for the regional tournament, where they will compete against players from across West Africa in what is expected to be a historic event for the sport on the continent.

