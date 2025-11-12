Liberia: AML Deal 'Bad for, Grand Gedeh, Liberia,' Gagg Warns

The Global Alliance of Grand Gedeans (GAGG) has expressed grave concern over a leaked draft of ArcelorMittal Liberia's proposed Third Amendment to its Mineral Development Agreement (MDA), describing the deal as "a threat to Liberia's sovereignty and a bad bargain for Grand Gedeh County."

In a statement issued on November 8, 2025, the group praised the Daily Observer Newspaper for exposing the leaked draft, which, according to its November 6 report, grants ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) renewed monopoly control over both the Yekepa-Buchanan railway and the Buchanan Port -- key infrastructure assets critical to Liberia's mining and export sectors.

"This development raises serious national and local concerns," the GAGG statement, signed by its Acting Chairperson, Annie Cooper Wilson-Zaza, said. "Because it means no independent operator will manage the Yekepa-Buchanan railroad for at least the next decade. It weakens government oversight and undermines President Joseph Boakai's reform agenda to ensure an open, multi-user railway system."

ArcelorMittal, the world's second-largest steel producer, has operated in Liberia since 2005 under a concession agreement granting it rights to iron ore mining in Nimba County and use of the railway and port infrastructure for export.

However, the company's control over the rail and port facilities has long been a source of contention. International partners, including the United States Congress, have lauded the Government of Liberia's push for reforms to establish an independent, multi-user rail management system to promote transparency and competition.

The signed amendment, if passed, would reportedly extend AML's monopoly on these strategic national assets for about 50 more years -- a move analysts warn could "create legal uncertainty across all future concessions," according to the Daily Observer's October 30 update.

For regions like Grand Gedeh and Lofa Counties, which host untapped mineral reserves such as the Putu Mountain Range, this monopoly could pose significant challenges to future investments.

"The AML amendment is precedent-setting," GAGG warned. "Once codified in law, it will impact all future rail-related investments in the country."

A Wake-Up Call for Grand Gedeh

The Global Alliance of Grand Gedeans, a prominent diaspora advocacy network, said the leaked draft should serve as "a wake-up call" for the county's leadership and citizens.

"Those counties that contain proven deposits of minerals requiring rail access -- including Grand Gedeh -- must understand the implications of this amendment," the statement read. "It risks locking out future investors and limiting our county's economic potential."

GAGG disclosed that it has engaged Grand Gedeh's two Representatives, Hon. Jeremiah Sokan and Hon. Jacob Debee, on issues surrounding the Putu Mountain Concession and other county development matters. The organization has also requested a meeting with the Grand Gedeh Legislative Caucus to discuss the leaked deal's implications.

"We are calling upon our leaders to work with their counterparts in both chambers of the Legislature, especially those from Nimba, Lofa, and River Gee," the group urged, "to ensure that whatever is agreed as an amendment to AML's MDA does not negatively impact future mineral development investments. They must prove that the days of 'investors' taking Liberians for fools are over."

Recommendations for the Putu Mountain Deal

As discussions reportedly resumed over the Putu Mine MDA, GAGG outlined several recommendations aimed at protecting Grand Gedeh's interests. Some of the recommendations include, the need for technical and financial capacity, calls for tangible local benefits, unified political voice and public participation.

"Any company acquiring or managing the Putu concession must demonstrate both the technical know-how and financial strength to mine responsibly and sustainably. And any new agreement must ensure real benefits for Grand Gedeh residents -- including jobs, infrastructure, and social services," the group said. "The Grand Gedeh Legislative Caucus must act collectively to protect the county's long-term interests, and Grand Gedeh's citizens, including those in the diaspora, must be involved in reviewing and commenting on any future MDA drafts before approval."

The GAGG statement emphasized the importance of public awareness in navigating Liberia's complex concession landscape.

"Education and public awareness are key to helping citizens understand these complex national and local issues," the statement noted. "Liberia's resources belong to all Liberians, and together we must remain steadfast in protecting its land, people, and future."

Wilson-Zaza pledged the organization's continued advocacy, promising to "remain vigilant to ensure our people are informed and empowered under the Liberian Constitution to protect their interests."

"We will not sit idly by while decisions are made that jeopardize the rights and opportunities of Grand Gedeans," Wilson-Zaza declared. "This is not just about mining; it's about fairness, justice, and the future of our people.

Balancing Reform and Investment

The AML rail controversy once again exposes the delicate balance between foreign investment and national sovereignty in Liberia's resource sector.

While ArcelorMittal remains one of Liberia's largest employers and taxpayers, critics argue that the company's monopolistic control over transport infrastructure limits competition and stifles opportunities for other mining operators -- especially those seeking access from mineral-rich southeastern counties like Grand Gedeh.

Observers say the government's next move will be crucial. Upholding transparency, open access, and fair competition in the amendment process will test President Boakai's reformist credentials and Liberia's commitment to equitable resource governance.

"This is not just a business deal -- it's a defining moment for Liberia's future development model," GAGG cautioned.