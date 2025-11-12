Nigeria: Police Rescue 86 Victims of Kidnapping, Human Trafficking in Katsina

rescued victims comprised 47 individuals rescued from kidnappers and 39 victims of human trafficking

The Katsina State Police Command says it rescued 86 victims of kidnapping and human trafficking in October.

The command's spokesperson, Abubakar Aliyu, a deputy superintendent of police, disclosed this during a press conference at the command headquarters in Katsina, on Tuesday.

Mr Aliyu, who was reviewing the command's achievements for the month, said the rescued victims comprised 47 individuals rescued from kidnappers and 39 victims of human trafficking.

He noted that all the victims have since been reunited with their families.

In addition to the rescues, the command said it arrested 99 suspects for various major crimes during the period.

According to the spokesperson, the arrests include 28 suspects for culpable homicide (murder), 28 for possession of illicit drugs, 20 for rape or unnatural offences, 18 for armed robbery, and five for attempted homicide.

He said that of the 120 cases reported in October, 97 have already been charged to court, while 22 remain under investigation.

Mr Aliyu also detailed significant recoveries made from criminal elements, which are often linked to banditry and other violent crimes in the North-west.

The recovered items include one AK-47 rifle, one locally made gun, 183 rounds of live ammunition, and 201 suspected rustled animals, including 76 cows and 27 sheep.

Additionally, officers recovered three motor vehicles, four motorcycles, 131 illicit drugs (including 82 bottles of Fentanyl injection and Tramadol), and 100 meters of vandalised high-tension cables.

Police warn against 'fake news'

While commending the public for their cooperation, Mr Aliyu issued a stern warning against the propagation of misinformation, stating it could undermine security efforts.

"Fake news can cause harm to individuals, communities, and society at large. It can spread fear and panic... and create social unrest and violence," he said.

The spokesperson warned that the command would not stand by idly.

"We will not hesitate to take action against those spreading fake news," Mr Aliyu said. "We urge everyone to be responsible and verify information before sharing it. Report any suspicious or fake news to the authorities."

He attributed the command's successes to the support from the Inspector-General of Police, the Katsina State Government, and the public.