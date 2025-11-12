Nigeria: Governor Okpebholo Revokes MOWAA Land, Reinstates Benin Central Hospital

The move comes amid mounting tensions between the state government, the Oba of Benin, and stakeholders over the rightful custodianship of Benin's cultural and artistic legacy.

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has revoked the Right of Occupancy granted to the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) by the former administration of Godwin Obaseki.

According to Punch, the Governor declared that the property will revert to its original use as the historic Benin Central Hospital.

The newspaper reports that Governor Okpebholo ordered the revocation of the Right of Occupancy earlier granted to MOWAA "in the overriding public interest."

Controversy

Last Friday, the Governor received the Benin Monarch, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, at the Government House, where he declared that the controversy surrounding the MOWAA was over.

He said the project will be restored to its original and rightful purpose: "the 'Benin Royal Museum', a cultural treasure conceived to honour the heritage of the great Benin Kingdom."

He also said he would present the relevant evidence and commitments to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, expressing confidence that the dignity of the Benin Kingdom would always be protected under his leadership.

Days after his pronouncement, the preview opening of MOWAA was disrupted when alleged armed thugs invaded the venue, disrupting proceedings and reportedly holding several foreign dignitaries hostage.

This caused MOWAA to postpone the preview events scheduled for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the incident stemmed from disputes between Edo State's previous and current state administrations.

Revocation

Punch reports that the Edo State Governor declared that the land previously allocated to the Edo Museum of West African Art Trust Ltd/GTE has been reclaimed by the state and would be restored to its original use as the Benin Central Hospital. The medical institution served the city for over a century.

The statement reads: "Notice is hereby given that in exercise of the power conferred upon me by Section (28) 1 and 38 of the Land Use Decree No. 6 of 1978 and by virtue of all other laws enabling me on that behalf, I, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, Executive Governor of Edo State of Nigeria, hereby revoke the Statutory Rights of Occupancy granted to Edo Museum Of West African Art Trust (EMOWAA) Ltd/GTE for overriding public interest."

Governor Okpebholo said the land in question, known as Digital Plot No. 61977, Zone HI/A12/Ogboka, Benin City, in Oredo Local Government Area, measures approximately 6.210 hectares and was the site of the demolished Central Hospital.

He further noted that the property's boundaries were contained in the survey attached to the Certificate of Occupancy dated November 28, 2022, registered as No. 169 at page 3 in Volume 45, and now kept in the EDOGIS Land Registry, Benin City.

Underlying issues

The revocation order is coming on the heels of controversy surrounding MOWAA.

On Monday, Governor Okpebholo led a delegation of European diplomats to the Palace of the Oba of Benin.

Addressing the delegation, Oba Ewuare II urged them to cooperate with Senator Adams Oshiomhole's committee to investigate issues related to the museum.

The Nation Newspaper reports that the monarch accused former Governor Godwin Obaseki of attempting to "mortgage" the rights of the Benin people over their ancestral artefacts.

The Oba also alleged that Obaseki became hostile after he refused to sign documents that would have ceded those rights.

"It is like history wanting to repeat itself. My forefathers suffered during the British invasion of 1897, and it is not fair that this is happening again. The documents they brought for me to sign would have taken away our rights to these artefacts, and I refused," Oba Ewuare II said.

The Oba further explained that funds had already been raised to construct the Benin Royal Museum, distinct from MOWAA.

MOWAA responds

Meanwhile, MOWAA has clarified the misconceptions about its mission, holdings, and role within Benin City's cultural landscape.

In a statement on its website, the body's management reiterated that it does not hold, and has never claimed title to any Benin Bronzes.

"There are no Benin Bronzes on display at the Museum, nor have there ever been," the statement reads.

It further stated that it has never claimed nor presented itself as the Benin Royal Museum to secure funding, urging the relevant authorities to confirm directly with its donors.

"We hope this moment can lead to renewed dialogue, engagement and understanding, so that together we can realise the full potential of what MOWAA can represent for Nigeria and Africa at large," Phillip Ihenacho, Director of MOWAA, said.