Nigeria: Seek Help If You Can't Tackle Insecurity, Anglican Primate Tells Govt

The Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, has urged the federal government to seek international assistance if it cannot curb the escalating killings, kidnappings, and violence.

Speaking during the consecration of 15 bishops-elect in Abuja, Ndukuba said Nigeria's security crisis had reached a breaking point that could no longer be ignored.

"The persecution and the violence going on in this land are not what anybody can deny," he said, lamenting that several clergy members and their families remained in captivity.

"As I'm talking to you now, some of our pastors have been kidnapped along with their families from their churches, and they have not been released. If our government cannot handle it, it is good for them to seek help," he added.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

His remarks came days after U.S. President Donald Trump warned that Christianity in Nigeria faced an existential threat, describing the persistent attacks as a form of genocide.

The Anglican Primate also expressed concern over what he described as growing moral decline among young Nigerians, saying the future of the country would depend on the character and discipline of its youth.

"As a church, we will continue to pray for them and invest in them. That is why we have the mission to the youth, which we call the Joshua Generation," he said.

Ndukuba expressed optimism that with proper guidance, Nigerian youths would overcome their challenges and remain resilient.

"We believe that these ones will rise, in spite of the challenges around them, and take on their generation to bring down the glory of God and conquer their promised land," he said.

Addressing the newly consecrated bishops, the Primate urged them to serve with patience, sacrifice, and faithfulness, noting that church leadership required courage and total commitment.

"This is the call of God upon their lives. When Jesus calls us to follow Him, He calls us to die to self, take up our cross, and be ready to suffer in doing His will," he said.

He prayed that God would strengthen the new bishops and make them effective instruments in His service.

Those consecrated include Ven. Samuel O. Ogunmiluyi (Irele Ese-Odo), Ven. Francis O. Bankole (Ekiti South), Ven. Boma P. Briggs (Kalabari), Ven. Ebenezer A. Adewole (Lagos South West), and Ven. Benjamin E. Idume (Ozoro).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Others are Ven. Olubode A. Otenaike (Idanre), Ven. David Michson (Ikom), Ven. Gershinen P. Dajur (Keffi-Karshi), Ven. Luka B. Allu (Nasarawa), Ven. Ifeanyi V. Akunna (Ogoja), Ven. Ebenezer Familoni (Oyo South), Ven. Solomon Adewumi (Oyun), Rev. Canon Rika G. Ibrahim (Takum), and Ven. Ayuba Kanta (Zuru).