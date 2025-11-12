Nigeria: Barau FC - None of Our Players Was Killed in Katsina United Attack

Contrary to reports in some sections of the media that a player of Barau FC was killed in the unfortunate incident which disrupted Saturday's Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) week 12 match between Katsina United and Barau FC, the newly promoted side has said nothing of such happened.

The President of the Barau FC, Shawwal Barau I Jibrin, in a statement issued yesterday, faulted the report that

fans of Katsina United had slit the throat of a player of his club

He said a player, Nana Abraham, a Ghanaian, who was injured in his neck during the melee has been discharged from a private hospital in Kano.

It will be recalled that during the match played at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina, irate fans believed to be supporters of the home team invaded the pitch when Barau FC's Orji Kalu scored to level the scores at 1-1.

The club president described the successful treatment and return of Abraham from the hospital as welcome news, urging all supporters of the club and football lovers in the country to remain calm, saying football is a tool for promoting unity and should not be used to cause trouble.

He commended the Nigeria Premier League for the sanctions imposed on Katsina United, noting that it would serve as a deterrent against future occurrences.

"We glorify Allah SWT that all the injured persons have been discharged, including Abraham, who had a cut on his neck.

"He was discharged on Sunday night. The news that one of our players was killed and the throat of another was slit was fake, and misinformation was being spread to cause confusion," he said.

Meanwhile, the NPFL citing several breaches of its Framework and Rules imposed a hefty fine of N9m on Katsina United and banished the "Chanji Boys" to the New Jos Township Stadium where they will continue to play their home matches behind closed doors.

However, Katsina United were given 48 hours from the time of the summary jurisdiction by the NFF to appeal the decision or submit to it.