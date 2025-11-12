Nigeria: Nasarawa's Mangut Disappointed After 1-1 Draw With Kwara United

The Technical Adviser of Nasarawa United, Coach Mbwas Mangut, has expressed disappointment over his team's failure to pick the maximum points against visiting Kwara United in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) week 12 match played on Sunday at the Lafia Township Stadium.

Last season's top scorer Anas Yusuf, opened the scoring for the home team in the first minute of the match but former junior international, Johnmark Aule equalized for Kwara United in the 36th minute.

It was the first time since the start of the season that the 'Solid Miners' dropped points while playing in front of their teeming spectators.

Despite the draw, Nasarawa United have maintained their lead at the top of the table with 23 points, while Kwara United are in seventh position with 17 points.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a post-match interview, Nasarawa United's coach, Mangut, expressed disappointment with the dropped points at home.

He said "It's painful when a club drops points in the presence of their supporters at home."

Mangut promised to ensure the team wins more matches to maintain their position on the league table, adding that not every game would end in favour of his team.

His counterpart, Coach Suleiman Ashifat of Kwara United described the draw as a good result, considering Nasarawa United's strong home record.

"We wanted to take all three points like we did last season, but a draw is better than nothing," he said.

Next for Katsina United is a trip to newly promoted Kun Khalifat this weekend in Owerri where they hope to pick a favourable result.