Nigeria: 19-Year Old Runner Wins Ikogosí Marathon, Gets N2m Cash Reward

19-year old Raymond Iliya, defeated over 3,000 competitors to win the 17.5km 2025 Ikogosí marathon race held over the weekend in Ekiti State.

Francis James and Sadjo Ismael, both from Plateau State finished in second and third positions respectively.

In the female category, Blessing Shambor, finished the race in first position, Akusho Lydia Thomas, came second while Nvou Gyang Tanko, finished in third position.

Winners went home with cash prize of ₦2,000,000, first runners-up received N1,500,000, while third place finishers got ₦1,000,000 cash prize.

In the Indigenous male category, Tunde Segun Adeyemi from Otun-Ekiti finished first, Sunday Ijoko from Ijero-Ekiti came second while Agbalaya Alayande of Ado-Ekiti finished third.

In the indigenous female category, Ona Ara Popoola of Ilawe came first and was followed by Imisioluwa Ajayi of Igbemo and Maria Ojanbati from Omuo-Ekiti in second and third positions.

The winners and other finishers in the indigenous category also smiled home cash prizes ranging from N1,000,000 to N100,000.

The well-attended Marathon organised by the Ekiti State government in collaboration with the Ikogosi Marathon Initiative is aimed at promoting fitness, attracting investments, boosting tourism and economic development and showcasing the state's natural endowment.

In his speech, the Consultant to the Ikogosi Marathon Initiative, Femi Abegunde, expressed his delight at the large attendance of athletes at the event.

"The first thing we are doing with this initiative is to empower the local people in terms of commerce and also to empower the young people.

"We are very proud as organizers and I'm also sure that the state governments that have given us the full support, are extremely very proud of what this has become," he said.