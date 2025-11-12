Nigeria: Imo Wins South-East Taekwondo Tournament

Imo State emerged champions of the just concluded South East Taekwondo Championships which was held at the Indoor Hall of the Dan Anyiam stadium.

The competition attracted over 74 athletes from four South-Eastern states that competed in a peaceful and conducive atmosphere.

Hosts Imo came tops with 41 medals comprising 13 gold, 15 silver and 13 bronze medals, while Abia State followed closely behind 28 medals including 12 gold, 11 bronze and 5 bronze medals.

Team Ebonyi took home 8 medals made up of four gold, three Silver and one bronze while Enugu managed two gold, one silver and one bronze for a total of four medals.

Imo State Commissioner of Sports, Hon Obinna Onyeocha, who was on hand to witness his state emerge victorious, commended organizers during the medal presentation ceremony.

"I applaud this event that brings grassroots development and exposure rights to our youths in the region. It should be sustained so in years to come, it can produce national and international champions who would bring pride to the region and the state," he stated,

Olympic Medalist, Chika Chukwumerije, who was making his return to the Taekwondo management scene after a four-year hiatus, commended the event.

"I am happy to see people come together to push the grassroots development agenda. Our youth deserve this exposure and investing in their exposure is certainly the way forward. This is how to produce future champions, one brick at a time," said the Olympian.