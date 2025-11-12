Mali's Schools Reopen Despite Jihadist Blockade

11 November 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Classes gradually resumed on Monday in Bamako and several other Malian cities following a two-week pause due to fuel shortages from a jihadist blockade, according to local sources contacted by AFP.

Since September, jihadists from JNIM, the Al-Qaeda-linked Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims, have imposed a fuel blockade on Mali, creating a crisis for its ruling military junta.

The group is targeting fuel tankers coming primarily from Senegal and the Ivory Coast, through which the majority of the country's imported goods transit.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mali's junta suspended school and university classes two weeks ago as the landlocked Sahelian country's economy slid into paralysis.

On Friday, the Ministry of Education announced that schools and universities would reopen on Monday.

"Classes have resumed in Bamako. In our school, the students are all present as well as the teachers," a union official in the capital told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the security situation.

Several fuel convoys have made it through to the capital and other blockaded areas in recent days, easing pressure on the population and government.

While classes resumed in Bamako and several other cities, teachers in many rural areas were still absent due to a lack of fuel to reach their posts.

In the town of Dioila, 160 kilometres (100 miles) east of Bamako, "classes have resumed only in the town itself", a teacher told AFP.

"Classes are not being held in the surrounding villages, however. There is still a fuel shortage," the teacher added.

In Segou, a city in south-central Mali, "classes have resumed in several schools despite the difficulties", a teacher told AFP, pointing out that electricity is only available a few hours a day.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.