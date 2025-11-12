South Africa: Johannesburg Ready to Host Historic G20 Leaders' Summit

The City of Johannesburg says preparations to host the 2025 G20 Leaders' Summit have reached their final stages, with significant investments in infrastructure and security.

The city said the Johannesburg summit, to be held later this month, will mark the first time the prestigious gathering of world leaders is held on African soil.

In a statement on Tuesday, the city said hosting the summit will unlock a wealth of economic prospects for the city and the broader South African economy.

The gathering is expected to attract high-profile delegates, global investors and international media, providing a platform to showcase the city's burgeoning markets, technological innovations and entrepreneurial spirit.

"This momentous occasion positions Johannesburg not only as a political and economic centre but also as a beacon of urban innovation, inclusive development and international cooperation.

"The city's readiness reflects a comprehensive effort encompassing infrastructure upgrades, security measures and economic opportunities that promise to leave a lasting impact on the city and continent at large," the city said.

Increased investment during this period is anticipated to stimulate local economies, create jobs and foster new business partnerships across sectors such as finance, technology and tourism.

The city said it was also ready to welcome an influx of international visitors, with hotels, shopping centres, and transport networks having been upgraded ahead of the summit.

The city expects to benefit from heightened global exposure, positioning it as a premier destination for business and leisure tourism beyond the event itself.

Infrastructure and safety upgrades

A major part of Johannesburg's readiness plan has been the extensive infrastructure upgrades.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has been conducting maintenance along critical routes including Sandton, Alexandra, Lanseria, the M1, M2, and Soweto corridors.

These efforts include resurfacing, pothole repairs, stormwater management, and beautification projects in collaboration with Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) and waste management entity Pikitup.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has implemented a dual security and traffic management plan focusing on high-security zones, motorcade routes, and overall public safety. This includes strict perimeter controls, enhanced patrols, and enforcement of bylaws across the city.

"City Power has undertaken a major overhaul of the electricity network, with over 30 substations undergoing maintenance and upgrades to ensure a reliable power supply.

"Streetlighting has been rehabilitated along strategic routes, enhancing both safety and visibility. Critical water infrastructure, including Rand Water's Eikenhof Pumping Station, has received reinforced power supply systems to prevent disruptions during the event," the city said.

Johannesburg Water said contingency plans, including mobile water tanks and sanitation services, are in place to respond swiftly to any emergencies that might arise during the summit.

A defining moment for Johannesburg and Africa

The City of Johannesburg said these efforts go beyond the immediate needs of the G20 Summit, laying a foundation for Johannesburg to attract more international events in future.

"By investing in infrastructure, security and economic development, the city is not only ready to welcome the world but also to position itself as a leading African city capable of hosting future international events.

"The summit promises to be a pointed milestone, nurturing economic growth, tourism and international collaboration that will benefit Johannesburg for years to come," the statement read.

The 2025 G20 Summit is expected to be a defining moment for Johannesburg and for the African continent as leaders from the world's largest economies convene to discuss global growth, sustainability, and development. - SAnews.gov.za