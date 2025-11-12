Nigeria/Morocco: Osimhen, Okoye, Alhassan to Arrive Today for Chelle to Have Full House in Rabat

11 November 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Duro Ikhazuagbe

*As Super Eagles have their first training ahead Thursday clash with Gabon

Apart from Victor Osimhen, Maduka Okoye and Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi, Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle, and the other invited players had their first training in Rabat, Morocco, on Monday ahead the 2026 World Cup African Playoff against Gabon on Thursday.

As at dinner time last night, there were 18 players in the team's Rive Hotel camp base in Rabat with Frank Onyeka, Bruno Onyemaechi and Zaidu Sanusi expected to hit camp before midnight.

Galatasaray of Turkey front man Osimhen, Udinese's Okoye and Alhassan of New England Revolution in the USA's MLS, THISDAY learnt, have the permission of Chelle to arrive camp this Tuesday morning.

Seville duo of Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke followed behind Ademola Lookman and Semi Ajayi to arrive the Nigerian camp.

Chelle is expected to have the full compliment of all the invited players for the playoff at today's morning training before having a feel of the match venue on Wednesday evening.

By midday yesterday, the Super Eagles again trend for the wrong reasons on the social media as an innocuous Instagram post by Fulham's Alex Iwobi created a negative buzz for the Nigeria Football Federation.

Iwobi had posted a bird eye view of a building thought to be part of the Rive Hotel where Eagles are camped. Social media users outrightly condemned the NFF for accommodating the team in such a less befitting place.

But the matter was later clarified, with videos showing the interior and exterior views of the hotel. What Iwobi posted with a grin on his face was a neighboring building not part of the Rive Hotel complex.

*18 Players in Camp

(As at dinner time)

Calvin Bassey

Alex Iwobi

Samuel Chukwueze

Tolu Arokodare

Olakunle Olusegun

Wilfred Ndidi

Moses Simon

William Troost-Ekong

Benjamin Frederick

Chidozie Awaziem

Amas Obasogie

Stanley Nwabali

Semi Ajayi

Ademola Lookman

Akor Adams

Chidera Ejuke

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Raphael Onyedika

*Late Night Arrivals

Frank Onyeka

Bruno Onyemaechi

Zaidu Sanusi

*To Arrive Today

Victor Osimhen

Maduka Okoye

Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi

