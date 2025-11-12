Liberia: Coleman Seeks Extra U.S.$12m for Police, Warns of 'Dangerous' Security Gaps

Inspector General of Police Gregory Coleman is urging lawmakers to supplement the Liberia National Police's draft 2026 budget with an additional US$12 million, warning that the force is facing critical manpower shortages that undermine national security.

The draft budget currently allocates US$25,789,660 to the LNP. Coleman told members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday that the additional funding is necessary to recruit, train, and deploy new officers to address significant gaps in policing capacity nationwide.

Liberia has approximately 5,000 active police officers, significantly below the recommended minimum of 8,000 when UNMIL withdrew in 2016. In some areas, Coleman said, a single officer may be responsible for as many as 3,500 civilians. The international policing standard is one officer per 450 civilians.

"Our population has grown, but our police strength has not kept pace," Coleman said. "To provide the level of security our citizens deserve, we need to train at least 1,500 new officers each year over the next two years. That alone requires no less than US$12 million."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Coleman said the requested funds would be used to refurbish the Police Training Academy, enhance field deployments, and equip officers. He mentioned that initial training would occur between July and December 2026, with salaries for graduates included in the next fiscal year's budget.

He connected the request to a wider decline in public safety, noting that the LNP is increasingly forced to respond to violent crime, community conflicts, and civil unrest with limited personnel and resources.

"We are facing more responsibilities as law and order continue to break down in several areas," he said. "If the police do not have the strength, training, and logistics, it affects the entire justice system and undermines public confidence."

The Police Chief also highlighted recent disciplinary issues, citing the case of detainee Yarkpawolo Moisemah in Lofa County. Coleman stated that the incident revealed systemic training gaps that need to be addressed.

During the session, lawmakers, including Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, who presided, acknowledged the LNP's challenges but advised Coleman to discuss sensitive operational matters in executive session.

Despite the caution, Coleman stood firm on the urgency of the funding.

"With this investment, we can begin to close the gap between our current capacity and international policing standards," he said. "The safety of every community depends on it."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The request has been forwarded to the House's Joint Committee on Ways, Means, Finance, and National Security for review before returning to plenary for discussion and decision.