Liberia Launches €5 Million Soil Restoration and Climate-Smart Farming Project

Liberia has launched a new €5 million agricultural initiative aimed at restoring degraded soils, boosting climate resilience, and enhancing the livelihoods of thousands of smallholder farmers. The 2025-2029 STAR-P/ILSA Project, co-financed by the European Union through the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), was officially unveiled by the Ministry of Agriculture in Monrovia.

The program, formally titled Investing in Livelihood Resilience and Soil Health in Africa (ILSA), builds on the earlier Smallholder Transformation and Agribusiness Revitalization Project (STAR-P). It will promote climate-smart farming, soil rehabilitation, agroforestry, and the use of locally produced biofertilizers and biopesticides. The project will also target key value chains, including horticulture, tree crops, and non-timber forest products.

Agriculture Minister Dr. Alexander Nuetah, speaking during the launch, said the initiative reflects Liberia's commitment to sustainable agriculture and farmer self-reliance.

"We fought hard to shape this project to reflect Liberia's vision for a sustainable and productive agriculture sector," Nuetah said. "This project is a major step in the right direction--one that will help our smallholder farmers build resilience and restore the strength of our soil."

The €5 million project is expected to reach approximately 5,300 farmers, nearly half of them women and youth. It will support the establishment of model farms, national capacity-building in soil testing and management, and the introduction of eco-friendly agricultural inputs to reduce Liberia's dependence on imported fertilizers and chemicals.

Nuetah said ILSA aligns with several ongoing EU-supported agricultural programs, including the Seed4Liberia Project, which is expanding the production of elite cassava varieties and reviving the prized Coffee Liberica strain. He added that FAO will officially launch its "One Country, One Priority" initiative focusing on Liberica coffee during December's National Agriculture Fair in Nimba.

"Thanks to the EU, we are now resuscitating Coffee Liberica, a product of national pride," he said.

Speaking on behalf of IFAD, Country Representative Pascaline Barankeba said the project comes at a time when climate change is sharply affecting food security in Liberia.

"Across Liberia, unpredictable rainfall, rising temperatures, and declining soil fertility threaten farmers' livelihoods," Barankeba said. "Resilient food systems begin with healthy soils, empowered communities, and inclusive rural economies. This project will help strengthen all three."

She said IFAD will support the establishment of 100 modern farms, 100 youth-led green enterprises, and strengthen national soil laboratories to promote science-driven farming.

European Union Ambassador Nona Deprez described ILSA as part of a broader strategy linking agriculture and climate action.

"This is not just another project; it is a €5 million investment in the future of Liberia's farmers," Deprez said. "It integrates soil health research, sustainable input production, and resilience against climate impacts. That is at the core of the EU's climate and development policy."

Representing the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Kpambu Pelima Turay reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring transparency and results.

"Agriculture is central to Liberia's economic growth and poverty reduction," Turay said. "Investing in soil health and farmer resilience strengthens communities and contributes to national development."

The STAR-P/ILSA Project will run from 2025 to 2029, focusing on sustainable land management, climate-smart agricultural practices, and improved market opportunities for smallholders.

Minister Nuetah declared the project officially launched.

"We are ready to show impact, not just on paper, but in the field," he said. "This project represents hope, resilience, and the rebirth of our agricultural future."