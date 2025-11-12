Liberia: Arcelormittal's Buchanan Hospital Holds Nursing Retreat to Improve Patient Care Standards

ArcelorMittal Liberia's Stephen A. Tolbert Memorial Hospital has held a one-day professional development retreat for its nursing staff, aimed at strengthening teamwork, communication, and adherence to national and international healthcare standards.

The retreat brought together 28 healthcare professionals, including registered nurses, midwives, nurse anesthetists, nursing assistants, and operating room technicians. Hospital administrators said the session was designed to reinforce core values in patient care and further align service delivery with the Liberia Board of Nursing and Midwifery's continuing professional development framework.

Berline Bornor-Richardson, Director of Nursing Services at the Buchanan facility, said the retreat is part of broader efforts to ensure consistent, high-quality clinical practice.

"We are committed to maintaining strong professional standards and ensuring our team remains current with best practices," Bornor-Richardson said. She thanked hospital leadership and ArcelorMittal Liberia's Human Resources Learning and Development team for supporting the initiative.

ArcelorMittal Liberia Chief Medical Officer Dr. Garfee Williams praised the collaboration with the Liberia Board of Nursing and Midwifery, describing the program as forward-looking and necessary for improving patient outcomes.

"This model is one we intend to extend to the nursing department at our Yekepa hospital," Williams said. "Continued training and skill-building are essential to strengthening healthcare services across all our facilities."

Hospital officials say the retreat fits into ArcelorMittal Liberia's wider commitment to developing its healthcare workforce. The Stephen A. Tolbert Memorial Hospital serves not only ArcelorMittal employees and dependents but also surrounding communities that rely on its services.