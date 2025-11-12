Liberia: Alphia Faith Kemokai Announces Acceptance to the Obama Foundation's Leaders Program

MONROVIA — Alphia Faith Kemokai, today announced her acceptance to The Obama Foundation's Leaders program, joining more than 200 global changemakers for the 2025-2026 class. Following a competitive selection process, Ms Kemokai will be one of just 35 Leaders participating in the Leaders Africa program, where they will receive training in leadership development and civic engagement to help build their skills and scale their work across public, private, and nonprofit sectors.

Alphia Faith Kemokai, Program Manager of the Young Political Leadership School Africa (YPLS Africa) -- a flagship program of Naymote Partners for Democratic Development -- has emerged as one of Liberia's most inspiring youth voices. Her journey from the Banjor Community in Montserrado County District #17 to becoming an Obama Africa Leader is a story of resilience, purpose, and determination.

Banjor, Kemokai recalls, was a community full of potential but marked by hardship. Teenage pregnancy was common, opportunities were scarce, and youth development programs were nearly nonexistent. "So many young people with so much potential were idle, with no one investing in their growth. That was what I saw growing up, but it's not the path I chose," she said.

Her defining moment came when she was just 14 years old. One afternoon, while standing at a taxi turning point, she overheard a man say, "This little girl is beautiful; we're only waiting for the bike boys to go ahead with her, then it'll be our turn." In that community, such words carried a cruel meaning -- once a commercial bike rider had taken advantage of a girl and impregnated her, she was often seen as a victim and a gateway for others to follow.

"I remember feeling a deep, burning anger," Kemokai recalled. "How could he be so sure that my path was already set?" That anger became a turning point. "I chose to be the opposite. I decided my life would not follow the path of expectation -- it would be a path of purpose," she said.

That decision shaped her life's work. Over the years, Kemokai has become one of Liberia's leading youth development practitioners, managing YPLS Africa, serving on the UN Youth Advisory Panel, and the National Youth Advisory Council to the President of Liberia. She also mentors girls through the Girls Lead Liberia Movement and Progressive Girls for Transformative Change (PROGAC). "My work has always been about one thing -- ensuring that young people are not just seen, but heard, empowered, and given the chance to lead," she said.

In 2025, Kemokai's dedication earned her recognition as an Obama Africa Leader. "This is a huge honor, but it's not just about me," she noted. "It's about every young person who dares to believe that their background does not define their destiny."

As part of the six-month program, these changemakers will convene virtually each week for sessions designed to help them drive change by honing their leadership skills, building deep relationships with their peers, and engaging with thought leaders and members of the Obama Foundation community. They will also have an opportunity to participate in virtual experiences and special events, including conversations with experienced mentors in the Foundation's global network and prominent members of the African region

Drawing on his Kenyan heritage, President Obama has made supporting emerging African leaders a key priority in his post-presidency work. Having launched as the Foundation's first regional program in 2018, the Leaders Africa program is creating a network of leaders who drive innovative change in their communities throughout the continent and across the globe. The 2025-2026 cohort of 35 Africa Leaders is working across a broad range of focus areas, including the climate crisis, public health and advancing rights, equity, and inclusion for all.

The Obama Foundation Leaders program is designed to inspire, empower, and connect emerging leaders from Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the United States to change their respective communities and the world. To learn more, visit obama.org/leaders. To learn more about Alphia Faith Kemokai , visit https://alphiaofafrica.com/