Nigeria: 2027 - Amaechi Lacks Structure to Mobilise Against Tinubu - Lagos APC

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi's call for Nigerians to mobilise against President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election, describing it as a "political hallucination."

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its Publicity Secretary, Mogaji Seye Oladejo, titled "Mobilise Who? A Politician Rejected at Home Cannot Lead a National Revolt", the party described Amaechi as a "political orphan", who has lost relevance both in Rivers State and beyond.

The APC said Amaechi, who once wielded influence in his home state, has become a "provocative joke" in political circles, adding that a man who has lost his followers and political structure cannot lecture Nigerians on mobilisation.

"Where will Amaechi mobilise from?" the statement queried, noting that "a politician locked out of his own backyard cannot lead a national movement."

The party further described Amaechi's criticism of the Tinubu administration as the "cry of a wounded loser still nursing the pain of his 2022 presidential primary defeat."

Oladejo listed the achievements of President Tinubu's administration, including the NELFUND initiative to expand access to tertiary education, CREDITCORP's support for SMEs, rising foreign direct investment from Qatar, the UAE and Europe, and infrastructure upgrades across highways, rail, ports and aviation.

He added that even opposition supporters "grudgingly admit that Tinubu is miles ahead of any contender," insisting that the President's performance was already securing his 2027 re-election.

"The truth Amaechi avoids is simple: his problem is not Tinubu, his problem is political irrelevance," the statement read. "You cannot mobilise a nation when you cannot command a polling unit."

According to the APC, "Amaechi's sudden activism is a familiar script - failed politicians imagine revolutions when they can no longer win elections. 2027 will not reward bitterness or betrayal; it will reward leadership, courage and results. Tinubu has all three in abundance."