Nigeria: Senate Dismisses Alleged Plot to Remove Akpabio

The Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has refuted media reports alleging a plot to remove the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, describing them as false, misleading, and intended to sow confusion within the National Assembly.

Addressing his colleagues during Wednesday's plenary, Senator Bamidele said there had been no discussion or contemplation among senators regarding Akpabio's removal, emphasising that the upper chamber remains united and focused on national priorities.

"There was no attempt by any of our colleagues, nor any discussion around the possibility or otherwise of the removal of the Senate President from office," Bamidele stated.

"We are totally united and have developed a zero-tolerance attitude toward distractions because there are urgent issues of public importance we need to attend to. Reports like that are calculated to create confusion."

Bamidele's clarification followed earlier comments by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North, who had addressed senate journalists on Tuesday regarding rumours of internal disputes in the Senate.

Kalu, a former Governor of Abia State, reaffirmed that the Senate remains firmly behind Akpabio's leadership, stressing that there is no crisis within the Red Chamber.

Despite this, some media outlets misrepresented his remarks, suggesting he confirmed plots to unseat the Senate President.

Setting the record straight, Kalu dismissed the claims as baseless and unfounded.

"Were you there?" he asked a reporter who raised the question. "Even if there were attempts, we will never allow that to happen. We are one big family, and it's not going to happen."

The Abia North Senator further described the alleged tension as nothing more than a "family misunderstanding," insisting that senators are united in their legislative responsibilities and in supporting the Senate leadership.

With both Bamidele and Kalu affirming the chamber's cohesion, the Senate has effectively put to rest speculations of any rift or impeachment plot, reiterating its commitment to legislative stability, national development, and cooperation under Akpabio's leadership.