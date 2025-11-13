Nigeria: Shettima Leads Govt Delegation to Condole Environment Minister Over Mother's Demise

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday led Federal Government's delegation on a condolence visit to the Minister of Environment, Mallam Balarabe Lawal, at his Zaria family residence in Kaduna State to commiserate with the Lawal family over the demise of their matriarch, Hajiya Dayyabatu Lawal, aged 93.

On the federal government delegation were Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; Minister of Transportation, Senator Sa'idu Alkali; Minister of State for Regional Development, Alhaji Uba Ahmadu; Special Adviser on General Duties to the President (Office of the Vice President), Dr Aliyu Modibbo; Senator Mohammed Musa; and Hon. Yusuf Galambi.

Shettima said the delegation was in the state at the behest of President Bola Tinubu to extend condolences to the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, the minister, and the entire Zazzau Emirate.

He described the passing of Hajiya Dayyabatu, as a great loss to the entire nation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The vice president said, "We are here at the behest of President Bola Tinubu to commiserate with the Minister of Environment, Mallam Balarabe Lawal over the demise of the matriarch of the family, Hajiya Dayyabatu Lawal.

"May Allah grant her soul eternal rest and reward her with Aljana Firdaus give her family and the good people of Zazzau Emirate, Kaduna State, at large, the fortitude to bear the loss.

"May Allah continue to unite the people of Zazzau Emirate and may peace continue to reign in Kaduna State and Nigeria in general."

Before proceeding to the mnister's family residence on arrival in the ancient city of Zaria, the vice president stopped at the palace of the Emir of Zazzau, HRH, Alhaji Bamalli, to pay homage and extend Tinubu's condolences to the royal father.

At the Emir's palace, Shettima prayed Almighty Allah to grant the soul of Hajiya Dayyabatu, who was also a respected mother to the entire Emirate, "eternal rest and reward her with Aljana Firdaus, and also give her family, the good people of Zazzau Emirate and Kaduna State at large, the fortitude to bear the loss".

Earlier, in his remarks, Emir of Zazzau, who thanked Shettima for the visit, commended him for his love and concern for the people of Zazzau Emirate, as well as Kaduna State, just as he extolled the vice president's leadership qualities.

He said, "Your presence here today has brought comfort and strength, while we mourn the passing of my beloved mother, who had lived a life worthy of emulation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Your support is a testament to the values of leadership, solidarity and compassion of a leader. We thank you most sincerely for your presence here today and leadership style."