Nigeria: Peter Obi Likens Nigeria to 'Now Disgraced Country' Over Eagles' Unpaid Allowances

Peter Obi, former presidential candidate, has lamented the condition of the Super Eagles players following their protests over unpaid allowances.

He said the development reflects the country's worsening image.

According to him, this is "what is found in a now disgraced country."

Former US President Donald Trump, used the exact phrase to describe Nigeria as "a now disgraced country" while threatening military action over alleged Christian persecution.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

On Tuesday, the national team and officials boycotted their scheduled evening training session in protest over outstanding payments owed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The players are yet to receive their allowances for qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2026 World Cup playoff.

Reacting in a post on X, Obi said it was "unfortunate" that the players were being owed money while the government continued to engage in wasteful spending and political patronage.

"That is what is found in a 'now disgraced country. When those who serve their country are not treated with dignity, it sends the wrong message to our youth that hard work and service are not rewarded.

"Those who represent Nigeria deserve to be paid promptly and treated with respect. We must do better", he wrote.

The Super Eagles are billed to play Gabon in one of the semi-finals of the 2026 African World Cup playoffs on Thursday.

The winner will face either Congo DR or Cameroon in the final to clinch the sole African slot for the intercontinental playoff.

The players have vowed not to return to training until the issue is resolved.

The situation has sparked concern among fans at home who fear the NFF might jeopardize Nigeria's only remaining qualification route after losing the automatic group slot to South Africa.